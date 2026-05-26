China's ZOE Energy Storage will manufacture in Saudi Arabia, scaling production to 18 GWhFrom ESS News Chinese battery storage manufacturer ZOE Energy Storage has signed a joint venture with an unnamed Saudi partner to establish a BESS manufacturing facility in the Kingdom, its second overseas production hub after Hungary. The 150-acre facility will be built in two phases. Phase I targets 6 GWh of annual production capacity, with manufacturing set to begin in Q1 2027. Phase II expands that to 18 GWh, though no timeline for the second phase has been confirmed. ZOE says the facility will carry ...

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