World's highest-field MRI system provides leading disease biology research capabilities

Bruker Corporation announced the commissioning of a novel BioSpec 18 Tesla preclinical MRI, the world's highest-field horizontal-bore MRI system, at the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, Portugal. The BioSpec 18T system provides increased spatial resolution and sensitivity, enabling advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and magnetic resonance spectroscopic imaging (MRSI) methods for cancer and neuroscience research, where characterization of tissue microstructure, and localized metabolism and dynamics are critical.

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Delivery of BioSpec 18 Tesla MRI to Champalimaud

Installed at the Champalimaud Foundation's preclinical MRI laboratory in Lisbon under the leadership of Professor Noam Shemesh, the BioSpec 18T supports advanced neuroscience and oncology research for in vivo studies of cancer, metastasis, brain plasticity and neural activity in preclinical models, while supporting the discovery of novel imaging biomarkers with translational relevance. The 18 Tesla system complements Champalimaud's existing 16.4 Tesla (700 MHz) vertical-bore MRI/NMR and 9.4 Tesla horizontal-bore MRI.

"We are very excited to explore the full research potential of this novel and unique 18 Tesla system to advance our understanding of biological mechanisms in healthy and diseased conditions," said Prof. Noam Shemesh, Principal Investigator at Champalimaud. "We will use its ultra-high field and sensitivity to enable investigations of microstructure and localized metabolic dynamics in the brain and in cancer."

"Providing leading researchers with ultra-high field MRI is a key part of Bruker's mission in preclinical imaging," said Dr. Tim Wokrina, Product Manager MRI at Bruker. "We are very pleased to support the Champalimaud Foundation's neuroscience and oncology research programs."

For more information visit: https://www.bruker.com/products/mr/preclinical-mri and https://fchampalimaud.org/news/champalimaud-foundation-installs-powerful-mri-scanner-setting-new-standards-high-field-imaging

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

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Bruker Corporation

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Bruker BioSpin

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