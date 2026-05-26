Free Email Quality Checker by Getsitecontrol analyzes email addresses, scoring contacts by quality and detecting disposable, broken, and masked emails to help brands improve deliverability, reduce sending costs, and build cleaner lists.

Getsitecontrol has launched a free Email Quality Checker that helps analyze and score email contacts before sending campaigns. Designed for marketers working with cold, outdated, or rapidly growing lists, the tool identifies risky email addresses that can negatively affect deliverability and helps brands prioritize higher-quality contacts for segmentation and outreach. The result: cleaner lists, smarter campaigns, better deliverability, and lower costs.

"Inbox providers are enforcing stricter deliverability standards, and poor-quality contacts can seriously hurt sender reputation," says Anthony S., Lead Developer at Getsitecontrol. "Email Quality Checker helps brands identify risky addresses, maintain healthier lists, and focus on contacts more likely to engage."

Bulk list analysis and cleaning

Users can upload CSV files with up to 50,000 contacts to detect disposable, relay, masked, broken, and other unreliable email addresses. By identifying low-quality contacts early, marketers can clean email lists faster, reduce sending and verification costs, and focus campaigns on higher-quality recipients.

Email Quality Checker displays summary statistics including safe-to-send percentages and contact type distribution. The downloadable report includes quality tags, risk indicators, shared inbox detection, and spam filter signals. Contacts are analyzed using domain data, patterns, and risk signals without connecting to mail servers or sending test emails.

Contact quality scoring

Beyond risk detection, Email Quality Checker identifies business, personal, academic, government, and shared inbox emails. The quality scoring system helps marketers prioritize high-quality contacts for B2B outreach and consumer campaigns.

On the report, each address receives a quality classification:

Corporate prime High-value business emails

Corporate basic Standard business emails

Personal prime Personal emails with strong engagement signals

Personal basic Lower-intent personal emails

Academic Educational institutions

Government Public sector

Disposable Temporary emails

Broken Non-existent domains

Untrusted Masked relay or invalid sources

For Getsitecontrol users, the same quality checking capabilities are built into the email marketing platform, automatically analyzing all contacts in their database. This enables users to segment audiences by quality type, remove disposable, broken, and untrusted addresses, and focus campaigns on higher-quality subscribers.

Try Email Quality Checker: https://getsitecontrol.com/email-quality-checker/

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing and website engagement platform helping businesses grow audiences and revenue through on-site popups and email campaigns.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526906021/en/

Contacts:

Nina De la Cruz

nina.delacruz@getsitecontrol.com