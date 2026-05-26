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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Quest Global Named a Leader and Rising Star Across Six Quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens Aerospace & Defense Services & Solutions 2026 Study across Europe, US, and Global markets

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a leader across six quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens Aerospace & Defense Services and Solutions 2026 study. This year's results mark a significant expansion for the company, including a Leader designation in the newly established Global Midsize and Specialists IT Services category.

These rankings reflect Quest Global's sustained growth across the U.S., Europe, and Global markets. By securing leadership positions in core areas like Engineering, Design, and Innovation while maintaining 'Rising Star' momentum in digital transformation, the company has solidified its role as a primary global partner for the world's leading Aerospace & Defense OEMs.

Commenting on the recognition, Lee Annecchino, President and Global Business Head, Aerospace & Defense, Quest Global, said, "We are honored to be recognized by ISG Provider Lens across multiple aerospace and defense categories and geographies. We believe this recognition reflects the strength of our deep engineering heritage, customer-centric approach, and continued investments in digital engineering, AI-led innovation, and next-generation aerospace technologies."

He added, "As the aerospace and defense industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by sustainability goals, evolving mission requirements, and increasing technology complexity, we remain committed to helping customers accelerate innovation, modernize platforms, and build resilient, future-ready engineering ecosystems."

The report further highlighted Quest Global's strong engineering and innovation capabilities, noting that the company supports complex simulations and certifications while advancing sustainable aviation through digital models, AI, 3D printing, and electrification.

According to the ISG Provider Lens report, "Quest Global leads Europe's aerospace and defense industry services with cutting-edge digital engineering, robust MRO capabilities, and deep OEM partnerships, driving innovation in sustainable propulsion and next-gen aircraft design while leveraging its expanded regional footprint," said Harish B, Lead Analyst, ISG Research.

The ISG Provider Lens Aerospace & Defense Services and Solutions 2026 study evaluated providers across key categories including Engineering, Design and Innovation; Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and Aftermarket; Supply Chain Operations and Logistics Management; Technology Transformation and Consulting; and Midsize and Specialists IT Services.

Quest Global's recognition comes at a time when the global aerospace and defense industry is increasingly prioritizing digital engineering, AI-enabled operations, resilient supply chains, sustainable aviation technologies, and accelerated innovation cycles.

To access and download the report, click here: Analyst Recognitions - ISG 2026 - Quest Global

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but?how?and?why?we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 104 global delivery centers, our 23,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quest-global-named-a-leader-and-rising-star-across-six-quadrants-in-the-isg-provider-lens-aerospace--defense-services--solutions-2026-study-across-europe-us-and-global-markets-302781723.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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