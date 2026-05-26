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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 13:12 Uhr
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Dinto Solar Showcases Next-Generation 1/3-Cut and Vertical HJT Modules at Intersolar Europe 2026

LONGGANG, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinto Solar, a specialist in n-type heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, will present its latest high-efficiency PV modules at Intersolar Europe (Booth A1. 230) from June 23-25 in Munich, Germany.

At the exhibition, Dinto Solar will showcase its next-generation 1/3-cut HJT modules, available in three formats and designed to deliver improved system performance across diverse application scenarios. Featuring bifaciality of up to 98%, the modules provide strong rear-side power generation and stable energy yield under variable irradiation conditions. A 94.59% active-area ratio and power output of up to 765 W further enhance light utilization and support higher system-level energy production efficiency.

Beyond efficiency gains, the 1/3-cut architecture enhances mechanical reliability at the module level. Flexible interconnection structures distribute stress more evenly across smaller cells, reducing the risk of microcracks, while optimized hot-spot control and advanced encapsulation further improve operational safety, resistance to moisture and environmental stress. These features support stable long-term field performance and lower lifecycle costs.

To address evolving PV deployment requirements in Europe, Dinto Solar will also present its vertical HJT solutions, targeting applications such as agri-PV, building-integrated fencing, and roadside infrastructure. As land constraints and permitting challenges influence project development, vertical installations enable dual land use while minimizing site preparation requirements.

Vertical PV systems can also reduce losses from dust accumulation and snow coverage. Their dual-peak generation profile better aligns with intraday electricity demand and pricing dynamics, improving revenue yield and overall project viability in European markets.

Through continuous innovation in HJT technology and product engineering, Dinto Solar aims to provide global customers with high-efficiency PV solutions tailored to evolving market demands. The company remains focused on advancing module performance, reliability, and application flexibility to support the long-term growth of sustainable energy worldwide.

About Dinto Solar

Dinto Solar Co., Ltd. (Dinto Solar) is a China National-Level High-Tech Enterprise specializing in the R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization of ultra-high-efficiency n-type HJT solar cells and modules. Established in 2017 by the Central Research Institute of State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC)-the world's largest photovoltaic, renewable, and clean energy company-Dinto Solar is dedicated to accelerating the industrialization of HJT technology and driving innovation across the global solar industry.

Website: www.dintosolar.com

Email: sales@dintosolar.com

Follow "Dinto Solar" on LinkedIn for more heterojunction updates

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987598/Intersolar_Dinto_KV.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987599/DintoSolar_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dinto-solar-showcases-next-generation-13-cut-and-vertical-hjt-modules-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302781730.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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