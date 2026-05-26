DJ Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (GHYA LN) Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.0801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40187524 CODE: GHYA LN ISIN: LU3206575048 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3206575048 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYA LN LEI Code: 2138003FHPDRELNVFZ11 Sequence No.: 428707 EQS News ID: 2333532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)