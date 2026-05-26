Schneider Electric progresses phased-delivery of over $290M in AI Infrastructure Solutions, including Motivair technologies, at TeraWulf's Google-Backed Lake Mariner Campus

TeraWulf's 750 MW Lake Mariner data center campus leverages Schneider Electric and Motivair power and liquid cooling infrastructure, technical design expertise, and engineering services to provide world-class energy technology for AI and high-performance computing





TeraWulf utilizes the partnership to drive long-term growth at speed and scale serving anchor tenants Core42 and Fluidstack (backed by Google)

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader and Motivair by Schneider Electric, a leading innovator in liquid cooling technology for digital infrastructure, today announced the successful phased-delivery of more than $290M in AI infrastructure solutions for TeraWulf's rapidly expanding Lake Mariner data campus.

The partnership underscores the three companies' shared commitment to enabling accelerated, scalable and reliable compute capacity for the AI era. At a moment when "time to power" has become the defining constraint on U.S. AI growth, the project demonstrates how integrated power, cooling, and digital intelligence can bring new capacity online at the pace the AI era demands.

Upon full buildout, Lake Mariner is projected to support up to 750 MW of power demand, leveraging the legacy industrial site and existing power infrastructure, and transforming it into a next-generation digital infrastructure campus. Located outside of Buffalo in Barker, New York (USA), the campus leverages industry-leading liquid cooling solutions from Motivair and integrated power infrastructure from Schneider Electric to support HPC, cloud and AI workloads.

By combining technical design, engineering expertise, advanced energy infrastructure, innovative cooling technologies, and supportive software and services, the partnership assists TeraWulf in meeting increasing demand for AI-ready data centers while optimizing energy use and operational performance.

Strategically located to leverage low-cost, reliable power and scalable infrastructure, the Lake Mariner campus is supported by long-term lease commitments from anchor tenants, Core42 and Fluidstack (backed by Google). The site draws from a New York regional power grid whose mix is approximately 89% zero-carbon, with substantial surplus power available to support customers' HPC and AI workloads.

"TeraWulf's strategy is centered on delivering scalable, energy efficient infrastructure capable of supporting the increasing intensity of AI and HPC workloads," said Sean Farrell, Chief Operating Officer at TeraWulf. "By working closely with industry leaders like Schneider Electric and Motivair, we are accelerating the development of AI-ready capacity at our Lake Mariner facilities while reinforcing the strong operational foundations needed to support long-term customer demand."

As the leading strategic energy technology partner, the project required Schneider Electric and Motivair to meet demanding construction and operational timelines as TeraWulf sought to transform the site into a series of purpose-built, AI data centers within a twelve-month timeframe. TeraWulf also required technical design and engineering guidance to deploy Schneider Electric Galaxy VX Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Systems, Motivair Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), In-Rack Manifolds and ChilledDoors, as well as NetShelter Racks and Enclosures. In addition, Schneider Electric's award-winning software solution, EcoStruxure IT Data Center Expert, was integrated for advanced monitoring and digital intelligence, while Motivair's Client Services was utilized to anticipate risk, minimizes disruption, and maximize the cooling investment.

"As demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, 'time to power' has become a defining constraint on growth. Operators need partners who can bring together advanced infrastructure, services, and expertise in energy technology to underpin large-scale AI data center deployments at pace," said Manish Kumar, Executive Vice President, Secure Power & Data Centers at Schneider Electric. "Our partnership with TeraWulf establishes a strategic blueprint for pairing on-site power, AI-enabled automation, advanced liquid cooling, and digital intelligence at a legacy industrial site. We are delivering resilient, efficient, and scalable data center solutions at the speed and scale this AI era demands."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

About Motivair by Schneider Electric

Motivair by Schneider Electric is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing. As a trusted partner of silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers technology that powers breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing while enhancing performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. From chip to chiller, Motivair offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services that support the innovators shaping tomorrow's digital world.

www.motivaircorp.com

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf builds, owns, and operates advanced digital infrastructure in the United States, purpose-built for AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Led by a team of veteran energy infrastructure entrepreneurs, TeraWulf is committed to delivering scalable and resilient compute capacity for the world's leading technology companies.

www.terawulf.com

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives on energy technology on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: AdvancingEnergyTech LiquidCooling DataCentersoftheFuture AIFactories

SOURCE Schneider Electric