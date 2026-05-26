Lotus Technology Inc.: Emira 420 Sport: the lightest and most powerful Emira yet

A pure expression of the Lotus DNA, with every advancement made in the pursuit of performance: carbon fibre, titanium exhaust, lithium-ion battery, two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers and high-performance tyres.

25kg lighter and 25kg more downforce than the Emira Turbo, with the Lightweight Handling Pack, and delivering 420PS, 500Nm and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

Removable roof panel introduced for the first time on the Emira, available across the full range.

Emira 420 Sport is available for order now, with customer deliveries expected from August 2026.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. ("Lotus Tech" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Lotus introduces the Emira 420 Sport - the most powerful, lightest and most aerodynamically capable Emira ever built.

The Emira 420 Sport sits at the apex of the Emira line-up and has been designed specifically to deliver even more performance both on road, and on track. It reinforces Lotus commitment to preserving its DNA by delivering greater agility, response and driver engagement.

Emira 420 Sport produces 420PS from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 186mph.

With the optional Lightweight Handling Pack, the Emira 420 Sport is 25kg lighter than the Emira Turbo and generates 25kg of additional downforce. A series of aerodynamic revisions improve cooling and track performance without increasing drag.

Lotus is also introducing a removable tinted glass roof panel for the Emira, available now across the full model range.

Mr. Qingfeng Feng, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Tech, said, "Emira 420 Sport is proof of our commitment to Focus 2030, and we're listening to our customers. This is what obsessive engineering looks like. We've built on everything Emira has achieved to date to deliver a car that is even more connected, more intuitive, and more rewarding to drive. It is a car for the drivers."

More performance, reduced weight

The 2.0-litre turbocharged engine produces 420PS and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission for faster acceleration and more immediate in-gear response.

The Lightweight Handling Pack delivers improved agility and responsiveness, and includes two-way adjustable Multimatic dampers, a titanium exhaust, a lithium-ion battery, carbon fibre components and a dedicated Lotus Track Performance app to measure and record your lap times.

Upgraded aerodynamic and cooling

Exterior updates include a new front splitter, revised front vents, extended side sills, larger air intakes, a lip spoiler and a louvred tailgate. These changes result in airflow to the outboard radiators increasing by 15%, to the central radiator by 14%, and brake cooling improving by 10%, as well as exhaust valve airflow increasing by 30%. With these upgrades, drivers are able to experience more consistent performance in demanding conditions, particularly on track.

The updates also subtly reference Lotus' design heritage, echoing cues seen on cars such as the Esprit Turbo.

Chassis and driver focus engagement

The Emira 420 Sport builds on Lotus' reputation for steering precision and chassis balance. A 5mm lower ride height, combined with revised suspension settings and high-performance tyres, enhances control and feedback.

The bonded aluminium chassis and double wishbone suspension deliver the blend of ride comfort and handling precision that defines the Emira, while electro-hydraulic power steering provides detailed feedback to the driver.

Inside, the cabin is designed to support both road and track driving, with 12-way adjustable seats, a driver-focused layout and intuitive controls. New carbon fibre gearshift paddles combine with updated haptics for added responsiveness and engagement.

Gavin Kershaw, Director of Attributes of Lotus, said, "Emira is globally renowned for its ride and handling - it has been tuned to absorb, settle and communicate, working in harmony with a steering system that remains pure. With the 420 Sport, we've taken that foundation and pushed it further. Adjustable dampers, increased downforce, sharper responses, reduced roll - every detail obsessively engineered to put the driver more in control."

Enhanced personalisation

The Emira 420 Sport is now available with an optional exterior carbon fibre pack. This includes the front splitter, side sills, wheel arch vents, side pods, rear spoiler and diffuser surround.

Drivers now have a choice of nine-wheel designs and finishes including a new 20-inch 15-spoke forged alloy wheels finished in satin dark grey.

The colour palette is vibrant and extensive, with 16 choices to select from. Unique to the Emira 420 Sport is Tangelo Orange, a vivid and expressive colour that continues a long tradition of Lotus Orange paints.

Two new optional packs for the Emira 420 Sport cabin are available:

The Carbon Fibre Pack changes the driver display surround with unique geometry; the centre spoke on the steering wheel and the logo surround in the seat back.

A Hand Painted Pack uses the Tangelo Orange launch colour to add highlights throughout the cabin, including the centre console, steering wheel spoke, gear lever inner and air vent surrounds.

Exhilarating open-air driving from Lotus

A removable tinted glass roof panel is available for the first time on the Emira. Inspired by the Esprit, the panel is designed for quick removal and stores behind the seats in a protective bag, allowing drivers to switch easily between coupé and open-top configurations. Lotus' underlying architecture ensures dynamic performance remains unchanged.

The feature is now available across all Emira variants.

Pricing and availability

Emira 420 Sport is available to order now, with customer deliveries expected from August 2026.

Country MRSPS starting price* Europe - 129,900 United Kingdom - 105,900 United States - 122,900

*Dependent on chosen model and excludes options, specifications, taxes, delivery charges and Lotus reserves the right to revise its prices in the future due to, but not limited to, availability of materials, delivery costs, inflation and changes in (local) taxes.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com