Jade Biosciences Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 2 JUNIPER Clinical Trial of JADE101 in IgA Nephropathy

Interim Phase 2 JADE101 data are expected in 2027





SAN FRANCISCO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences, Inc. (the "Company" or "Jade") (Nasdaq: JBIO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in JUNIPER, the Company's Phase 2 trial evaluating JADE101 in participants with immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN). JADE101 is designed with ultra-high binding affinity to selectively block APRIL, a key driver of pathogenic IgA production in IgAN, a chronic autoimmune disease that frequently affects young adults and can lead to end-stage kidney disease over a patient's lifetime. Interim data from JUNIPER are expected in 2027.

"Maximizing the clinical benefit of the anti-APRIL mechanism and delivering a convenient dosing profile, requires optimized potency and durability," said Andrew King, Ph.D., President of Research and Development at Jade Biosciences. "Preclinical data showed JADE101 has ultra-high binding affinity to APRIL and a differentiated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile, supporting the potential to drive deep and sustained IgA reductions and enable patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing of no more frequently than every eight weeks. We look forward to continuing to advance JADE101 in the Phase 2 JUNIPER trial."

JUNIPER is an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate JADE101 in approximately 30 participants with IgAN, including its safety and tolerability, changes in urine protein-to-creatinine ratio, a key prognostic marker of risk of disease progression, renal function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate, and resolution of hematuria. More information about the trial is available on ClinicalTrials.gov.

About IgA nephropathy (IgAN)

IgAN is a chronic autoimmune kidney disease that affects approximately 169,000 people in the U.S. and is most often diagnosed in young adults. The disease is characterized by the deposition of pathogenic IgA-containing immune complexes in the kidneys. These deposits can lead to increased protein in the urine, also known as proteinuria, declining kidney function, and potentially end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or a transplant. IgAN often requires lifelong treatment to preserve kidney function and prevent progression to kidney failure.

About JADE101

JADE101 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively blocks APRIL with ultra-high binding affinity and is engineered for half-life extension. Preclinical studies demonstrated potent, sustained IgA suppression after a single dose in non-human primates, with a serum half-life of approximately 27 days. JADE101 was designed to avoid formation of high molecular weight immune complexes, with the goal of supporting predictable pharmacokinetics and reduced immunogenicity risk. Its differentiated pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile supports the potential for infrequent and convenient subcutaneous dosing, an important consideration for a condition often diagnosed in young adulthood and potentially requiring life-long treatment.

About Jade Biosciences, Inc.

Jade Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies that address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Jade's lead candidate, JADE101, targets the cytokine APRIL, and is currently being evaluated for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy. Jade's pipeline also includes JADE201, an afucosylated anti-BAFF-R monoclonal antibody, as well as JADE301, an undisclosed antibody program. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication, other than purely historical information, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements relating to Jade's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, Jade's ability to achieve the expected benefits or opportunities with respect to JADE101; the expected timeline for interim data from the JUNIPER clinical trial; and the potential of Jade's product candidates to become best-in-class therapies and their potential therapeutic uses, efficacy, safety profiles, and dosing. The words "opportunity," "potential," "milestones," "pipeline," "can," "goal," "strategy," "target," "anticipate," "achieve," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "plan," "possible," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Jade will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Jade's control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the JUNIPER clinical trial of JADE101 and any future trials may be delayed or may not demonstrate desirable efficacy; adverse events and safety signals may occur; Jade may experience unanticipated costs, difficulties or delays in the product development process; Jade's product candidates may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; enrollment or regulatory challenges; risks associated with Jade's dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture and supply of its product candidates; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors more fully described in Jade's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and its subsequent filings). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of Jade's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Jade does not undertake or accept any duty to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This communication does not purport to summarize all of the conditions, risks and other attributes of an investment in Jade.



Jade Biosciences Contact



Priyanka Shah

Media@JadeBiosciences.com

IR@JadeBiosciences.com

908-447-6134

