Czechoslovak Group A.S.: CSG and WSK "PZL-KALISZ" to Produce Engines for Heavy-Duty Off-Road Trucks in Poland

CSG Polska, part of the global industrial and technology group CSG, has signed a letter of intent with WSK "PZL-KALISZ", a company belonging to Poland's state-owned PGZ Group, to cooperate on the production of engines and other components for heavy-duty off-road trucks. The potential of the agreement extends beyond the military sector and, in the future, opens scope for the involvement of the civilian automotive industry and the further development of industrial cooperation between CSG and its Polish partners.

The signed letter of intent establishes a framework for industrial and technological cooperation between CSG Group and WSK "PZL-KALISZ". It is intended to bring new technologies and manufacturing capabilities to Polish industry in the field of modern engines, powertrain systems and other components applicable to military equipment, specialised platforms and heavy-duty off-road trucks. CSG has also declared its readiness to support the development of new capabilities in Poland in the production, integration, servicing and modernisation of components and complete systems.

"We continue to deepen our cooperation with the Polish defence industry. WSK "PZL-KALISZ" is a PGZ Group company with an exceptionally rich history and significant potential. Through the transfer of technologies for the production of modern powertrain systems, it has an opportunity to secure a strong position in the European market. Our cooperation will strengthen both the company itself and the supply chains of PGZ and CSG," said Lukasz Malicki, Chief Operating Officer of CSG Polska.

"We are ready for a genuine industrial partnership. Our intention is to build new manufacturing and servicing capabilities directly at WSK "PZL-KALISZ" facilities and to establish long-term business cooperation with the company. This is an excellent example of the synergies that cooperation between the two largest defence groups in the region can offer," Malicki emphasised.

"WSK "PZL-KALISZ" has specialised for decades in the production, servicing and modernisation of engines for various military platforms. Our infrastructure, experienced team and capabilities in specialised production mean that we are ready for further development. This can make our plant an even closer partner of the Ministry of National Defence and the Polish Armed Forces, as well as an important supplier of solutions used by the armed forces of other NATO and European Union countries," said Krzysztof Nosal, President of the Management Board of WSK "PZL-KALISZ".

For WSK "PZL-KALISZ", the partnership with CSG Polska represents an opportunity to expand its manufacturing, repair and servicing capabilities in modern technologies used in the defence industry. The planned cooperation is expected to cover not only production and servicing, but also joint research and development. Both parties also expect that the outcomes of the cooperation may in the future be directed towards export customers, particularly the armed forces of NATO and European Union member states.

The letter of intent signed by CSG Polska and WSK "PZL-KALISZ" builds on the framework cooperation agreement concluded by CSG and PGZ in March this year. That agreement launched a multi-domain industrial partnership focused, among other areas, on the development and production of engines for a new generation of unmanned systems and missiles, as well as selected land platforms; the development of projects in ammunition and land systems; and joint participation in European Union and NATO programmes. The new cooperation in the field of engines therefore represents one of the concrete steps towards strengthening manufacturing and technological capabilities in Central Europe and contributing to more resilient European supply chains.

About CSG Polska

CSG has been a long-standing partner of the Polish defence industry in implementing critical programmes related to the technical modernisation of the Polish Armed Forces. The development of cooperation on the Polish market is managed by Czechoslovak Group Polska, headquartered in Warsaw and established at the end of 2024. Cooperation with Polish companies has so far included technology transfer that enabled the launch of production of 155 mm artillery ammunition for Krab self-propelled howitzers in facilities belonging to Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). Another example of mutually beneficial cooperation with PGZ is the establishment of production of 4×4 tactical multi-purpose vehicles (known in Poland as Waran) at Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. and its associated facilities. These vehicles are supplied to the Polish Armed Forces in several configurations. CSG's offer for the Polish defence industry and the Polish Armed Forces is broad and diverse. Among the key principles guiding CSG's activities in Poland are partnership and the pursuit of synergies and long-term business relationships, including cooperation on the international defence market with both public and private entities.

About WSK "PZL-KALISZ"

WSK "PZL-KALISZ" S.A. is a company belonging to the Polish Armaments Group and an enterprise of the Polish defence and aviation industry that began operations in 1952. The company is the sole manufacturer of ASz-62IR family piston engines. In aviation production, it cooperates with leading global manufacturers. WSK "PZL-KALISZ"'s key competitive advantages include its experienced and highly qualified workforce, extensive machinery base, and broad capabilities and know-how in specialised production.

More information about WSK "PZL-KALISZ" is available at: www.wsk.kalisz.pl