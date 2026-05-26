Specific AI Limited: Specific AI at Silicon Valley's Startup Grind Unveils Global B2B AI Infrastructure Vision

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / In 2026, Specific AI appeared at Startup Grind Conference in Redwood City, California, one of Silicon Valley's most influential startup gatherings. The event brought together leading founders, investors, operators, and ecosystem builders from around the world.

As a global platform known for convening the people shaping the next generation of great companies, Startup Grind has long served as a meeting ground for innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration.

Against this backdrop, Specific AI showcased its AI workforce platform for global business expansion, drawing attention from investors, enterprise buyers, and ecosystem partners interested in how AI agents can transform cross-border B2B operations.

A Strong Silicon Valley Debut

The Specific AI team presented its platform to a packed room of investors and operators, generating strong follow-up conversations with venture firms and enterprise prospects. The response underscored growing global demand for AI solutions designed specifically for the realities of cross-border business: fragmented data, language barriers, unfamiliar regulations, and limited local resources.

For Specific AI, these challenges point to a deeper structural problem: when companies expand into foreign markets, they are often forced to make high-stakes decisions with incomplete visibility. Most teams rely on what Specific AI calls "comfort zone data" - information from familiar, domestic, and easily accessible sources - while the most critical signals remain scattered across the "uncomfortable zone": overseas tenders, foreign-language regulatory filings, international trade signals, and cross-border risk events. Specific AI's platform is built to close that gap by turning fragmented global intelligence into actionable business decisions.

From Product to Infrastructure

What set Specific AI apart at Startup Grind Conference was not just what the product does today - but where it is going.

While the company currently offers three specialized AI teammates - an AI Bid Specialist, an AI Sales Assistant, and an AI Risk Specialist - the founding team's ambition extends far beyond individual agent products. Specific AI is building toward becoming the foundational infrastructure layer for global B2B operations: a platform where every business function a company needs to operate internationally has a corresponding AI agent available on demand.

In the vision articulated by co-founder and CEO Jinguang Yang, the platform will eventually cover the full spectrum of cross-border business activity - from financial compliance and legal monitoring to logistics intelligence, trade platform integration, and real-time regulatory tracking - all unified under a single agent framework powered by Specific AI's proprietary 100M-node commercial knowledge graph.

"We are not building a product," said Jinguang Yang, co founder of Specific Al. "We are building the infrastructure layer for cross-border B2B growth and intend to be the system for global business - the place where every company, regardless of size, can deploy the right AI teammate for every stage and function of their international operations."

Proven Traction Across Industries and Geographies

The company's Startup Grind presentation is grounded in real commercial results. Specific AI has validated product-market fit across a broad range of client profiles: from a Projector & LED Display manufacturer in early-stage global expansion, to a Construction Materials company bidding on European public procurement contracts.

In that flagship enterprise deployment, Specific AI's AI Risk Specialist has supported enterprise teams in monitoring cross-border commercial, financial, and legal risks across large counterparty networks.

The Intelligence Foundation Behind the Agents Agent

What makes Specific AI's approach distinct is not merely its ability to surface information - it is its ability to understand the connections within that information and act on them. The platform combines a proprietary global data foundation with deep, industry-specific commercial intelligence, then deploys specialized AI agents that do not merely report findings, but identify patterns and relationships across fragmented data sources before executing downstream work: drafting bid proposals, qualifying and outreaching to leads, generating risk alerts, and producing multilingual market reports.

For companies expanding globally, Specific AI brings intelligence and action together on a single platform. Every business function that cross-border growth demands has a corresponding AI teammate ready to take it on.

Looking Ahead

With the Startup Grind appearance behind it, Specific AI is accelerating its expansion in the North American and Japanese markets. For Specific AI, Startup Grind 2026 was more than a conference appearance - it was a proof point that the global market is ready for what the company is building: not just another AI tool, but the AI labor infrastructure that makes every business Day 1 global.

About Specific AI

Founded by a team from Cambridge and backed by multinational consulting expertise, Specific AI is an AI workforce infrastructure company for global business expansion. Its platform provides specialized AI agent teammates - covering sales, procurement intelligence, and risk management - for enterprises navigating cross-border markets. The company serves clients across construction materials, medical devices, solar, semiconductor, auto parts, and AI robotics industries.

Media Contact

Organization: Specific AI Limited

Contact Person Name: Sisi Tang

Website: https://specific-ai.com

Email: info@specific-ai.com

City: HongKong

Country: China

SOURCE: Specific AI Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/specific-ai-at-silicon-valleys-startup-grind-unveils-global-b2b-a-1170311