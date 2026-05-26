Over the past months, Germany saw widespread negative electricity prices due to high solar PV output and low demand during midday hours. The bne industry association calls the situation avoidable and urges accelerated storage deployment, smarter EV charging, faster smart-meter rollout, and more flexible grid and market integration to better absorb renewable surpluses. Germany Germany is currently widespread negative electricity prices, particularly during daytime hours when strong solar PV output coincides with low demand. Day-ahead prices for last Saturday published on EPEX SPOT indicate values ...

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