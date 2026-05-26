Redeia used advanced simulation to test anti-cascading transmission towers under extreme multi-tower collapse scenarios. The results confirm that current Spanish grid design standards effectively prevent cascading failures and support overall grid resilience. Spain Spanish high-voltage electricity grid operator Redeia announced that its technology subsidiary Elewit has partnered with engineering software firm Akselos to develop an advanced simulation project assessing the structural behaviour of anti-cascading towers in overhead transmission lines under extreme, sequential collapse scenarios. ...

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