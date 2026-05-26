INNIO Group ("INNIO"), a leading global distributed energy solutions provider, today announces the launch of its roadshow for its initial public offering (the "IPO") of its common shares, with 75,000,000 common shares to be offered by the selling shareholder. In connection with the offering, the selling shareholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 11,250,000 common shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The IPO price is currently estimated to be between $24.00 and $27.00 per share. INNIO has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "INIO."

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INNIO Launches Roadshow for Initial Public Offering

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and Citigroup are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering. Credit Agricole CIB, Erste Group, UniCredit, Academy Securities, and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed IPO. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause INNIO's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, INNIO assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About INNIO Group

INNIO Group is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. The company delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has a global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com

Alexander Becker

INNIO Group

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.becker@innio.com