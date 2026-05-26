Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a second batch of assay results from its Spring 2026 drill program on the Hercules Gold Project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The current program is intended to provide sufficient data to support a maiden resource estimate, anticipated in Q4, 2026.

The second batch of drill results returned the best ever drill hole into the Hercules Gold Project as determined by grade-width. Hole H26-004 returned 114.30m grading 0.69 g/t Au and 5.03 g/t Ag from 135.64m down the hole. Critically, this mineralization was dominantly oxide with minor relict sulphides noted, suggesting that the Hercules Gold Project could potentially develop into an open pit heap leach mine, similar to other mining operations in Nevada.

"We are very pleased with the drilling to date, including the best hole delivered in the history of the project. H26-004 intersected mineralization at a grade above the upper bound of our Hercules Exploration Target," said Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint.

"The hole ended in mineralization and the zone remains open to the south. Based on drilling since StrikePoint took control of Hercules, we have outlined a broad, near-surface oxide gold zone at the south end of the Cliffs target, the kind of widths and grades that could potentially support the open-pit, heap-leach scenario contemplated for the project."

Table 1: Hercules Gold Project May 21 2026, Drill Results

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) H26004 Cliffs 1.52 4.57 3.05 0.12 1.25 and 33.53 36.58 3.05 0.28 1.25 and 51.82 54.86 3.05 0.19 1.70 and 60.96 64.01 3.05 0.29 1.65 and 80.77 83.82 3.05 0.35 0.90 and 135.64 249.94 114.30 0.69 5.03 including 153.92 163.07 9.14 2.95 16.18 and 217.93 225.55 7.62 1.02 6.76 and 230.12 239.27 9.14 1.23 6.62 H26008 Hercules (N) 1.52 3.05 1.52 0.15 1.40 H26010 Loaves 1.52 7.62 6.10 0.28 1.38 and 36.58 38.10 1.52 2.06 5.70 H26018 Hercules (N) 7.62 21.34 13.72 0.76 1.66 including 13.72 15.24 1.52 5.94 5.20 H26019 Loaves 16.76 32.00 15.24 0.17 0.71 H26024 Loaves 12.19 21.34 9.14 0.15 1.10 H26026 Loaves 1.52 10.67 9.14 0.20 3.77 H26027 Hercules (N) 13.72 24.38 10.67 0.26 4.01 and 30.48 35.05 4.57 0.19 2.97 H26028 Hercules 9.14 16.76 7.62 0.13 0.40 and 22.86 25.91 3.05 0.14 0.43

Length reported above is sample length, there is insufficient data to estimate true thickness.

Drilling Discussion:

H26004 returned 114.3m of 0.69 g/t Au with 5.03 g/t Ag, with three higher grade intervals captured within the overall intercept, including, 9.14m of 2.95 g/t Au and 16.18 g/t Ag, 7.62m of 1.02 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag and finally 9.14m of 1.23 g/t Au and 6.62 g/t Ag.

The hole is located to the west and of Hole H260014, which cut 60.96m of 0.21 g/t Au with 2.8 g/t Ag, and was targeting the same lobe of mineralization that was encountered in H25005. The three holes are at the southern end of the Cliffs showing and show that the mineralization remains strongly open to the south. H26004 was terminated prematurely due to difficult drilling conditions, the final sample returned 0.41 g/t Au with 6.4 g/t Ag.





Figure 1: Southern Cliffs Showing Section

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Other holes in this release returned shallow mineralization characteristic of the Hercules Gold Project.

Table 2, May 21, 2026 Hercules Gold Project Drillhole Collar Information

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azi Dip TD (m)



H26004 286990.11 4344723.25 2010.86 290.00 -50.00 249.94 H26008 288015.19 4345726.18 1780.53 290.00 -45.00 158.50 H26010 287807.19 4346591.57 1711.47 290.00 -45.00 121.92 H26018 287993.53 4345660.12 1790.13 290.00 -45.00 170.69 H26019 287376.67 4346673.26 1703.04 290.00 -45.00 100.58 H26024 287380.79 4346538.74 1728.33 280.00 -45.00 100.58 H26026 287336.23 4346330.01 1749.17 285.00 -50.00 50.29 H26027 287995.01 4345618.98 1805.68 290.00 -45.00 100.58 H26028 288094.01 4345510.77 1827.62 290.00 -50.00 60.96





Figure 2: StrikePoint Gold Hercules Gold Project 2026 Drilling Holes with Results

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Qualified Person Statement

All technical data and scientific data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Michael G. Allen, P. Geo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Allen is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

The Hercules Gold Project features an Exploration Target, as defined by NI 43-101, as follows:

Hercules Gold Project Exploration Target Model *

Exploration Target Tonnage Range (tonnes) Grade Range (g/t) Au 40,300,000 - 65,600,000 0.48 - 0.63

* The stated potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature, and there has not been sufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The Exploration Target Model has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction. The Exploration Target expressed should not be misrepresented or misconstrued as an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve.

The Exploration Target used data from the Sirens, Hercules, Cliffs, Loaves, Lucky Rusty, Rattlesnakes, and NorthEast showings on the Hercules Gold Project. In this area there are a total of 306 historical drillholes yielding a total of 31,776 m in the drillhole database along with data for 121 surface trenches. The drillhole database contains a total of 18,409 sample interval entries, with the trenches providing another 475 sample entries. A total of 5,620 sample intervals are contained within the mineralization domains utilized for the Exploration Target.

The mineralization is near surface giving the potential of an open pit, heap leach (oxide) operation.

In addition to the drill-tested targets in the northern part of the property there are over 40 undrilled targets on the property, some of which also include visible gold at surface.

For further information on the Exploration Target, please refer to the Company's March 3, 2025 news release. The technical report describing the Exploration Target and the Hercules Gold Project can be found on the Company's website.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AngloGold Ashanti plc's Arthur Gold project.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

About Nevada

Nevada is one of the most globally recognized mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 Moz Au produced to date. Multiple operators in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwan Mining, and Integra Resources. Many of the operations are open pit, heap leach operations, operating at similar grades to the Exploration Target defined on the Hercules Gold Project.

QA/QC

Samples were split in the field using industry standard techniques. Samples were sealed in individual numbered bags prior to shipment to ALS Global in Reno, Nevada for sample preparation, prior to assaying in ALS Global facilities in North Vancouver.

Gold is determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Various metals including silver, arsenic, and antimony are analyzed by inductively-coupled plasma (ICP) atomic emission spectroscopy, following multi-acid digestion. ALS Geochemistry meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. ALS Global operates according to the guidelines set out in ISO/IEC Guide 25.

The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "speculates", "could" or "would".

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298647

Source: StrikePoint Gold Inc.