Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Massing as Chief Technology Officer, effective June 1, 2026.

Mr. Massing brings more than 30 years of experience across cybersecurity, cryptography, secure data management, artificial intelligence, blockchain, network architecture and advanced computing systems. His appointment strengthens QSE's technical leadership as the Company advances its commercial platform and expands its solutions for enterprise, government and regulated-industry customers.

Mr. Massing previously served as CTO and VP of Engineering at TokenX Labs and LifeSite Inc., where he led the development of zero-knowledge authentication and secure digital asset management systems. He also served as Executive Director of Engineering at Dell SonicWall, where he managed the Unified Threat Management business unit, helping scale enterprise cybersecurity product lines to approximately $400 million in annual sales.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Massing founded SecureCom Networks, which was later acquired by SonicWall, and Mass Technology Inc., providing technical solutions to organizations including Cisco, Sophos and NASA. His technical background includes work on advanced computing systems and real-time operating systems supporting NASA's SETI initiatives. He holds eight issued patents in cryptography, networking and cybersecurity and earned a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Santa Clara University.

"Michael's appointment is an important step in QSE's next phase of growth," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "He brings deep cryptography expertise, enterprise cybersecurity experience and a proven record of building technologies that can scale into large commercial markets. As demand for post-quantum security accelerates, his leadership will be valuable as we continue expanding our platform, supporting customer deployments and pursuing larger commercial opportunities."

QSE's technology is designed to help organizations assess quantum-related risk, strengthen encryption, protect sensitive data and improve cryptographic resilience without requiring a full replacement of existing infrastructure.

Mr. Massing's appointment comes as QSE continues expanding its enterprise post-quantum security platform, including its QPA migration readiness system, qREK entropy infrastructure, QAuth identity platform, and decentralized encrypted storage architecture.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

For more information on QSE's quantum security solutions, visit www.qse-corp.com or contact sales@qse.group

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298816

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.