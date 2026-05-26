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Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
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WKN: A3DJYJ | ISIN: CA22113C1014 | Ticker-Symbol: SSKU
Frankfurt
22.05.26 | 08:05
0,412 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSA RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4120,46614:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSA RESOURCES
COSA RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSA RESOURCES CORP0,4120,00 %
DENISON MINES CORP2,809-0,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.