West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5) (the "Company" or "Surge") is pleased to provide an update on the metallurgical testing program currently underway to support the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) by Nevada North Lithium, LLC ("NNL"), the joint venture formed by Surge and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") to develop the Nevada North Lithium Project.

Concurrently with the successful development of the upgraded Mineral Resource Estimate (See News Release May 14, 2026), NNL's technical team has advanced flowsheet optimization in collaboration with industry-leading metallurgical laboratories, including Kemetco Research Inc., Pocock Industrial Inc., and Sepro Mineral Systems Corp.

Utilizing a representative Master Composite sample, NNL has successfully completed critical front-end beneficiation and pre-leach optimization and is now initiating the next phase of testing designed to confirm target recovery rates and de-risk solid-liquid separation.

Program Highlights & Upcoming Milestones:

Successful Beneficiation: Beneficiation work-recently conducted on both the Master Composite and variability samples-with Sepro has yielded positive results, demonstrating that run-of-mine material can be effectively upgraded early in the flowsheet. Rejecting gangue material before leaching is a critical driver for reducing downstream capital and operating expenditures.

Beneficiation work-recently conducted on both the Master Composite and variability samples-with Sepro has yielded positive results, demonstrating that run-of-mine material can be effectively upgraded early in the flowsheet. Rejecting gangue material before leaching is a critical driver for reducing downstream capital and operating expenditures. Leach Circuit Optimization: Ongoing testing at Kemetco has achieved lithium extraction rates exceeding 93% under optimized leaching conditions. This favorable extraction rate reflects strong alignment with Fluor's flowsheet modeling; the overall recovery rate-which incorporates downstream performance-will be published in the forthcoming PFS report. By refining acid addition and residence times, the team is maximizing extraction while minimizing impurities. Scaled-up testing will conclude this month to generate slurry for downstream separation.

Ongoing testing at Kemetco has achieved lithium extraction rates exceeding 93% under optimized leaching conditions. This favorable extraction rate reflects strong alignment with Fluor's flowsheet modeling; the overall recovery rate-which incorporates downstream performance-will be published in the forthcoming PFS report. By refining acid addition and residence times, the team is maximizing extraction while minimizing impurities. Scaled-up testing will conclude this month to generate slurry for downstream separation. De-risking Solid-Liquid Separation: Solid-liquid separation of clay-rich lithium material is a technically challenging unit operation in the flowsheet due to fine particle size, clay rheology, and material handling requirements. Early testing has already produced a physically stable filter cake from beneficiated material. Next, Pocock will utilize Kemetco's scaled-up leach slurry to execute advanced thickening, filtration and washing studies, providing the empirical data required for PFS equipment selection.

Mr. Greg Reimer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Surge, commented, "Following the success of our recent resource upgrade, the commercial viability of our flowsheet is our next priority. The beneficiation and pre-leach optimization work we have already executed has unlocked early-stage efficiencies. Now, with initial testing at Kemetco achieving lithium extractions above 93%, our planned larger-scale program with Pocock will provide the data needed to correctly size and design our equipment."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, Geological Advisor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and a listing on the OTCQX Market in the USA, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Evolution Mining Limited

Evolution Mining Limited is a leading, globally relevant gold miner. Evolution operates six mines, comprising five wholly-owned mines - Cowal in New South Wales, Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland, Mungari in Western Australia, and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada, and an 80% share in Northparkes in New South Wales.

About Nevada North Lithium, LLC

Nevada North Lithium, LLC, jointly owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc (70.54%) and Evolution Mining Limited (29.46%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first four rounds of drilling at the project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,700 meters and a known width of greater than 2,000 meters. Highly anomalous soil values and geophysical surveys suggest there is potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. As disclosed in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment dated May 19, 2025 (PEA), completed jointly by M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. and Independent Mining Consultants (see the Company's news release dated July 24, 2025 for further information regarding the PEA), the Nevada North Lithium Project reported an after-tax NPV8% US $9.17 Billion and after-tax IRR of 22.8% at $24,000/t LCE and an OPEX of US $5,243/t LCE. The Project now has a pit-constrained Measured & Indicated Resource containing an estimated 10.51 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 3007 ppm Li at a 1,250-ppm cutoff.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium and nickel, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or California or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations, and intentions with respect to development of its business and of its Nevada properties may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of any pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions (including US government subsidies or incentives) on its ability to secure further financing or funding of its Nevada properties. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies, and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

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Source: Surge Battery Metals Inc.