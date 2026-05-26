Kansas City, Missouri and Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Compassion International and Fellowship of Christian Athletes are proud to share about their partnership rooted in a shared commitment to help children in vulnerable communities thrive.

The collaboration brings together holistic child development and the transformative power of play to help children heal and grow. The two organizations approach their work with a shared belief that every child is created in the image of God, deeply loved and deserving of the opportunity to flourish.

By combining Compassion's long-standing child development model and church-based partnerships with FCA's expertise in sport, play and discipleship, the two organizations are creating safe, joy-filled environments where a child can build trust, confidence, and hope in the Gospel.

"Compassion International has worked tirelessly to release children from poverty in Jesus' name, and FCA is grateful for the opportunity to bring the power of play to these young people in Ethiopia," said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. "Through this partnership, FCA has seen how sports have been able to heal the trauma that many of these children have endured, furthering our focus on engaging, equipping and empowering athletes to know and grow in Christ."

"It is a blessing to partner with FCA," says Tsehaywota Tadesse, National Director for Compassion International in Ethiopia. "Through this partnership, we can advance our commitment to holistic child development, helping children develop crucial skills, such as communication, teamwork and resilience, that are foundational for their futures. More importantly, through this programming, children are further known, loved, and protected by a community of faith-centered coaches, athletes and caring adults who continually point them to a Savior who loves them deeply."

In Ethiopia, local churches partnered with Compassion are working alongside FCA staff and coaches to integrate trauma-informed play and sport into existing programming. These activities help children process difficult experiences, strengthen social bonds, and experience a sense of safety and belonging.

Looking ahead, Compassion and FCA see this partnership as a foundation for future collaboration in more communities and countries where they work.

About Fellowship of Christian Athletes

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes' vision is to see the world transformed by Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes. Its mission is to lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church. FCA's guiding values are integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence.

Since 1954, FCA has used the powerful medium of sports and building relationships to reach the world for Jesus Christ. FCA is cultivating Christian principles by engaging, equipping and empowering coaches and athletes to know and grow in Christ and lead others to do the same so that lives are changed for current and future generations.

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 9,000 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 11 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2025, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and has a platinum rating with GuideStar (Candid). For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

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Source: Compassion International