EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reaches Seven Trailing Quarters of Profitability on the Strength of Fiscal Q2 Revenue Growth as Superior Vacuum Cell Home Insulation Continues to Gain Wider Customer Base



26.05.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

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Fiscal Q2 Will Be the Second Highest Quarterly Revenue in Company History.

Only the 2nd Time the $800K Revenue Level Has Been Broken in Any Quarter.

Sales Accelerating Due to Wider Customer Base Growth Across Multiple Regions.

Over 150 Retail Locations Engaged to Date and More Coming Aboard Every Week.

Independent Laboratory Certification Program Proceeding Well and On-Track.

Year-to-Date Sales Total Over $1.5 Million at Present. PITTSBURGH, PA - May 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) closed its fiscal second quarter for the period ending April 30th with accelerating revenue growth and continued profitability, now extending to seven (7) trailing quarters. As a result, IVDN management can project that fiscal 2026 Q2 revenues will be reported as the second highest in Company history and only the 2nd time breaking the $800K level in a quarter. Sales accelerated towards the end of Q2 for an exceptionally strong finish after a slower start due to harsh winter weather that inhibited many building projects at the start of the year. At this point, IVDN has reached the $1.5 million revenue level for the 2026 fiscal year which still has two quarters to go. The Company's flagship product, Insultex House Wrap continues to gain a widening customer base with over 150 retail locations now actively selling the product and more coming on board every week. Insultex House Wrap meets or exceeds new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, Insultex House Wrap adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with competitor products. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com . Additionally, the Insultex independent laboratory testing program, contracted for with BRC Laboratories, a qualified independent testing company, has progressed on schedule and with all positive results to date. The purpose of this program is to allow Insultex to qualify for the requirements of a much wider range of building applications and projects of larger scale. IVDN and its marketing representatives have received indications from some of the largest names in the homebuilding industry that once the new independent certifications are in-hand there will be interest in substantially larger integration of Insultex House Wrap into their larger and higher value building projects. Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions, stated, "The reaction to Insultex House Wrap we are receiving in our nationwide marketing campaign to builders and building material suppliers is exceptionally enthusiastic as they gain a better understanding of the valuable advantages this unique product delivers in terms of performance, ease of installation and overall cost effectiveness. Compliance with new building codes in more US states is also becoming an increasingly important factor in favor of Insultex House Wrap demand and we are currently gaining customers in multiple new states that we had not seen previously. However, the greatest gain we have realized is in the remodeling space. We are being told by these builders how Insultex House Wrap is a truly great way to add value to a project for the homeowner that will deliver significant energy cost savings. Weather issues did cause a delay in this year's spring building season but our sales activity has notably stepped up in the past few weeks." Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, "We anticipate filing our official 2026 fiscal second quarter financial report on time for its June 15th requirement. We are very pleased that this filing will extend the developing IVDN success story to seven straight quarters of profitability so far and deliver the 2nd highest quarterly revenue total in all of the Company's history. Sales continue to come in strongly as we are now in our fiscal third quarter and we are shipping larger orders on an accelerating schedule. In anticipation of further demand surges from the increasing market awareness for Insultex House Wrap and the upcoming new independent certification process, our management and manufacturing teams have been working to increase production rates and build on-hand inventory levels. We expect the balance of 2026 to set new record sales growth that IVDN has never before experienced." About Innovative Designs, Inc. Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap and Arctic Armor Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX. Patented INSULTEX is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com Disclaimer Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov .



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.





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