Türkiye's energy regulator has decreased the grid fee for approximately 800 unlicensed solar plants that have completed their ten-year purchase guarantee period by 68%.Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) is lowering the grid fee for first-generation unlicensed solar power plants that came into operation before 2019 following the expiration of their ten-year feed-in tariff. According to a document on the country's official journal, the fee will be applied at TRY 0.656 ($0.014)/kWh, down from a prior TRY 2.081/kWh, representing a reduction of 68%. Unlicensed solar power plants ...

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