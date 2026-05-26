Company will demonstrate how high-quality, well-characterized biospecimens are critical to the success of both new approach methodologies (NAMs) and traditional studies

BioIVT, the leading biospecimen solutions provider and global research partner for drug and diagnostic development, today announced it will showcase its broad portfolio of ADME-Tox solutions and research expertise at several leading industry events, including the 2026 MPS World Summit and the ISSX 16th European Meeting.

The MPS World Summit takes place May 26-May 29, 2026, in Washington, D.C. BioIVT colleagues will be available at booth #115 to discuss research questions and needs, including preparation, handling, and utilization of the high-quality tissues and cells needed for microphysiological systems (MPS), as well as conducting ADME studies and bioanalysis. BioIVT offers an extensive range of control and disease state biospecimens, including SPHEROID CERTIFIED Hepatocytes as well as advanced HEPATOPAC co-cultures and HEPATOMUNE tri-cultures. Additionally, Christian Smith, Scientist I, R&D at BioIVT will present a poster titled "Therapeutic Reversal of Established Steatosis Using GalNAc PNPLA3 siRNA in the HEPATOPAC Long-Term Hepatic Co-Culture System."

ISSX Europe will take place June 29-July 2, 2026, in Basel, Switzerland. BioIVT experts will be available at booth #13 to discuss BioIVT's products and services that address unique ADME-Tox research needs. Joanna E. Barbara, PhD, General Manager, ADME Services at BioIVT will present a thought leadership session titled, "Beyond CYP: In Vitro Tools for Exploring Tissue Metabolism a GLP-1 Peptide Drug Case Study." Additionally, BioIVT will present three research posters, including:

"Evaluating Therapeutic Peptide Drug Metabolism in Hepatocytes, Liver S9 and Lysosome Subcellular Fractions: A GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Case Study," presented by Joanna E. Barbara, PhD. "Alterations in CYP2B6.6 Activity Compared to CYP2B6.1 Are Substrate Dependent," presented by Brecken Calhoon, Associate Scientist, BioIVT. "Extending Small Molecule In Vitro Metabolism Methodologies to Protein Degraders," presented by Tina Mueller, PhD, Scientific Advisor for ADME-Tox Services, BioIVT.

As part of BioIVT's continuing efforts to provide clients with biospecimen and scientific insights, the company will host a webinar highlighting protein degraders in drug discovery on Wednesday, June 24 at 12pm EDT. In this webinar, Mueller will provide an overview of protein degraders with a focus on how they differ from traditional small molecule drugs. She will present internally generated in vitro ADME data and highlight key ADME characteristics, common challenges, and effective strategies to navigate them, ultimately supporting more informed decision-making in preclinical drug development. Attendees can register for the free webinar and find more details here.

"With targeted protein degraders emerging as a powerful new therapeutic modality, we're seeing the potential to address disease-causing proteins that have long been considered 'undruggable,'" said Mueller. "We're excited about the progress in this field and look forward to providing researchers and scientists with experimental insights and key takeaways for their research needs."

For more information about the upcoming events BioIVT is attending, please visit here.

About BioIVT

BioIVT enables smarter science and accelerates medical breakthroughs by delivering high-quality personalized biospecimen solutions and research services to the life science and diagnostic industries. We specialize in control and disease state samples including human and animal tissues or preparations, ADME-Tox products and research services, cell and gene therapy products, blood, and other biofluids. Our unmatched portfolio of clinical specimens directly supports precision medicine research and the effort to improve patient outcomes by coupling comprehensive clinical data with donor samples. By combining our technical expertise, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled access to biological specimens, BioIVT serves the research community as a trusted partner in ELEVATING SCIENCE. For more information, please visit www.bioivt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

BioIVT Contact: Charlie Chungu, Vice President of Marketing, cchungu@bioivt.com

Media Contact: Paige Romine, PAN, 321-652-8370, BioIVT@pancomm.com