CRH (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials, announced the appointment of Danilo Juvane as Head of Investor Relations, effective May 26, 2026.

Juvane brings 25 years of capital markets experience to the role, having most recently served as Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations ESG for The Williams Companies. He has also served as an analyst with BMO Capital Markets, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, and Entergy Services Inc.

Juvane will lead CRH's investor relations function, overseeing shareholder engagement, and communicating the company's strategy and value proposition to investors. He succeeds Tom Holmes, who is moving into a senior leadership role within CRH's strategy division.

"We are pleased to welcome Danilo to CRH," said Jim Mintern, CEO, CRH. "He brings a strong track record to the role and his wealth of experience in U.S. financial markets will be invaluable to CRH as we continue to execute our growth strategy and expand our shareholder base. I also want to take the opportunity to thank Tom for his leadership and the pivotal role he has played in strengthening investor relations at CRH since joining in 2014."

About CRH

CRH is the leading provider of building materials critical to modernizing infrastructure. With our team of 83,000 people across 4,000 locations, our unmatched scale, connected portfolio, and deep local relationships make us the partner of choice for transportation, water, and reindustrialization projects, shaping communities for a better tomorrow. CRH (NYSE: CRH) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, visit www.crh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to advancement of growth strategy and expansion of shareholder base. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in Part 1, Item 1A of CRH's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC and in CRH's other filings with the SEC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526140942/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Schulz

Chief Communications Officer

lschulz@crh.com