Collaborations with Gordion Bioscience and Tangramed Biotech, two AI-specialized companies, further strengthen Biomunex's integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its R&D activities and support the development of next generation immunotherapies in oncology

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the discovery and development of innovative immunotherapies based on bispecific and multi-specific antibodies, today announced two new strategic collaborations with AI-driven companies, Gordion Bioscience and Tangramed Biotech. These partnerships are fully aligned with Biomunex's ongoing strategy to further integrate relevant AI into all its scientific processes to further accelerate the discovery and development processes of novel immunotherapeutic approaches in oncology.

Under the first research collaboration, Biomunex will work with Gordion Bioscience, a US-based AI-driven oncology company, specializing in patient-derived biological network analysis and computational target discovery, to identify novel bispecific target combinations in oncology. The objective is to reinforce Biomunex's innovative pipeline with original pairs of targets and new differentiated therapeutic candidates for cancer treatment.

In a complementary approach, Biomunex has entered into a second research collaboration with Tangramed Biotech, a France-based AI-enabled biotech company, developing multimodal target-combination discovery approaches powered by biomedical data analytics. The objective is to uncover and prioritize actionable therapeutic opportunities, to identify novel target combinations that could leverage Biomunex's proprietary BiXAb platforms. This collaboration is expected to leverage generative AI, for the identification of novel therapeutic candidates in solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

These two collaborations reflect Biomunex's commitment to combining the scientific strength of its proprietary platform technologies with the capabilities offered by AI in several R&D axes, particularly to optimize target selection, shorten discovery timelines, and increase the probability of translational success.

"Biomunex has developed with BiXAb one of the most versatile and efficient technologies for the generation of bispecific antibodies. Gordion's framework uncovers co-essential target pairs that conventional expression-based approaches often fail to detect. Gordion will systematically explore a broad landscape of target combinations, surfacing clinically differentiated pairs for breakthrough bispecific antibodies," adds Dr. Pawel Zawadzki, CEO of Gordion Bioscience

"Translating the power of generative AI and biomedical data analytics into concrete and clinical impact is exemplified in this collaboration with Biomunex. By combining our AI-driven platform with Biomunex's BiXAb technologies, we believe that Tangramed will help Biomunex further accelerate the identification of high-value target combinations to create next-generation immunotherapies in oncology," comments Dr. Jinchao Yu, CSO of Tangramed Biotech.

"Artificial intelligence has become a major driver of innovation in drug discovery. By combining our expertise in bispecific and multi-specific antibodies and our BiXAb platforms with the technologies developed by AI-driven companies, such as Tangramed Biotech and Gordion Bioscience, we are strengthening our ability to rapidly identify new therapeutic opportunities in oncology," comments Dr. Simon Plyte, CSO of Biomunex.

Dr. Pierre-Emmanuel Gerard, Founding President and CEO of Biomunex adds:Biomunex has established for a long time a very cost- and time-effective process to bring disruptive innovation thanks to our BiXAb technologies, as well as our know-how in molecular modeling or in-silico design. These deals represent a step forward in our AI strategy, to accelerate even more our process to generate and develop new breakthrough clinical candidates"

One of the current Biomunex's goals is indeed to further integrate AI in all parts of the company, not only for R&D programs, but also general corporate resources, such as finance, accounting, human resources recruitment and legal topics.

About Biomunex Pharmaceuticals: www.biomunex.com

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA, specializing in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutic approaches based on solid data and biological and clinical evidence to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Biomunex has created and developed BiXAb, a robust, next-generation, plug-and-play technology platform for bi- and multi-specific antibodies, using a proprietary in silico modeling approach, based on a very robust intellectual property and patent portfolio.

The "best-in-class" BiXAb platform, which enables the generation of bispecific antibodies from any pair of monoclonal antibodies in a simple, rapid, and cost-effective manner, has been validated through licensing agreements and collaborations with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, including Sanofi, Onward Therapeutics, and Ipsen.

Biomunex is the first company in the world to develop a cancer immunotherapy approach that uses bispecific antibodies from its BiXAb platform to specifically target, engage, and redirect MAIT cells, a subpopulation of T cells naturally present throughout the body, particularly in mucosal and barrier tissues, to kill cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors.

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