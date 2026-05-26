First commercial femtosecond laser image-guided, high precision trabeculotomy (FLIGHT) treatments mark a new era in interventional glaucoma; one where precision, safety, and the patient experience define the new standard of care

ViaLase, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company pioneering incision-free, laser-based solutions for glaucoma, today announced the successful completion of the first commercial FLIGHT procedures performed at Centre for Sight in London by Sheraz Daya, MD, and Gus Gazzard, MD, and at Breyer, Kaymak Klabe Augenchirurgie in Düsseldorf, Germany, by Karsten Klabe, MD.

The first commercial FLIGHT procedures were performed using the ViaLuxe Laser System to deliver an incision-free, image-guided femtosecond laser treatment designed to create precise channels through the trabecular meshwork to restore aqueous outflow and reduce intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma.

"Centre for Sight has always been committed to bringing meaningful innovation to patients through technologies that advance precision, safety, and the overall treatment experience," said Sheraz Daya, MD, Medical Director and Founder of Centre for Sight. "We are proud to be the first center globally to introduce the FLIGHT procedure, marking a redefinition of glaucoma care."

"The ability to deliver a precise, image-guided femtosecond laser treatment without the need to open the eye represents a compelling advancement in glaucoma therapy," said Professor Gus Gazzard, Director of Surgery at Moorfields Eye Hospital and professor of ophthalmology at UCL. "The level of visualization and procedural precision offered by the platform is particularly impressive."

"There remains a significant need for incision-free glaucoma treatment options that can be introduced earlier in the disease continuum," said Karsten Klabe, glaucoma specialist and head surgeon at Breyer, Kaymak Klabe Augenchirurgie. "It is a privilege to be the first centre in Germany to bring the FLIGHT procedure into clinical practice."

The FLIGHT procedure is performed using the ViaLuxe Laser System, which combines high-resolution OCT imaging with proprietary femtosecond laser technology to enable micron-level precision and image-guided treatment delivery.

"This marks an important milestone for ViaLase as we begin the commercial introduction of FLIGHT globally," said Pete England, Chief Commercial Officer at ViaLase. "We believe this treatment has the potential to advance interventional glaucoma by enabling earlier, safer intervention to help patients reach target pressures and slow disease progression. ViaLase is proud to partner with globally respected thought leaders as we bring this technology into clinical practice."

ViaLase is supporting its initial European launch through a focused network of distributor partners in select markets, including an exclusive distribution agreement with Carleton Optical in the United Kingdom.

Caution: The ViaLuxe Laser System Laser System is an investigational device, limited by United States law to investigational use. It is commercialized in Europe.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma affects 76 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to increase to 112 million by 2040, and is the second leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.1,2 Most forms of glaucoma are chronic and, when left undetected or untreated, lead to irreversible vision loss. Early detection and treatment are essential to protect against vision loss, which results when the optic nerve deteriorates, leading to progressive loss of the field of vision. Lowering IOP and thus reducing visual field progression is the only proven glaucoma treatment today. The current treatment paradigm typically begins with topical eye drops, then may advance to laser therapy or minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), before resorting to invasive, traditional filtration surgery.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is a commercial stage company in Europe and a clinical stage company in the United States. The company is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive, image-guided, femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com.

References

World Health Organization. World report on vision: Executive Summary 2019. https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/328721/WHO-NMH-NVI-19.12-eng.pdf Tham YC, Xiang L, et al. Global Prevalence of Glaucoma and Projections of Glaucoma Burden through 2040: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Ophthalmology 2014; 121(11): 2081-2090. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161642014004333

Any product/brand names and/or logos are trademarks of ViaLase, Inc.

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