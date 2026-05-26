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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
160 Leser
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Yardi expands RentCafe Renter Essentials in Canada with Zenbase partnership

Flexible rent payments and automated credit reporting give Canadian residents greater financial flexibility through the RentCafe resident portal

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi today announced the expansion of RentCafe Renter Essentials in Canada through a strategic partnership with Zenbase, a Canadian financial health platform. The partnership brings flexible rent payment options and automated rent reporting directly into the RentCafe resident portal, helping residents improve their financial well-being while reducing delinquency and administrative burden for property managers.

RentCafe Renter Essentials is a collection of products and services residents need before, during and after their tenancy, offered directly by Yardi or through strategic partnerships. Through the Zenbase integration, residents can split their monthly rent into two smaller payments aligned with their pay schedule, with Zenbase covering the full rent amount upfront so properties are always paid in full and on time. Zenbase also automatically reports rent payments to Equifax and TransUnion, allowing residents to build their credit scores using their largest monthly expense. Residents enroll through the RentCafe resident portal with no change to the existing payment experience and no additional operational complexity for on-site teams.

The expansion builds on Yardi's commitment to resident financial health and continues momentum from the RentCafe Renter Essentials program introduced at YASC Canada. The 2026 Rental Housing Canada Conference in Ottawa, May 26-28, will mark the industry's first look at the Zenbase integration. Book a meeting at the conference to see it firsthand.

"We're proud to be partnering with Yardi to bring flexible rent payments and rent reporting directly to Canadian households," said Koray Can Oztekin, CEO, Zenbase. "Together, we're giving residents access to modern financial tools that help build credit and provide a more convenient way to manage their most important monthly payment, while supporting more consistent on-time rent collection for property managers."

"Resident financial well-being is directly tied to on-time payments and long-term retention, and Zenbase helps us address both," said Peter Altobelli, president, Yardi Canada Ltd. "With Zenbase embedded in RentCafe, our clients can offer a meaningful financial amenity with no added lift for their teams."

For more information on RentCafe Renter Essentials, visit yardi.com. To learn more about Zenbase, visit https://myzenbase.com/.

About Zenbase
Zenbase is a Canadian financial health platform that partners with property management companies to help renters improve their financial well-being. Through split rent payments and automated rent reporting to Equifax and TransUnion, Zenbase gives residents greater flexibility and a path to building credit through their largest monthly expense. For more information, visit zenbase.ca.

About Yardi
Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987301/Yardi_Zenbase_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987300/zenbase_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5986601/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yardi-expands-rentcafe-renter-essentials-in-canada-with-zenbase-partnership-302781314.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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