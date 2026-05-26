Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences Fuels Animal-Free Raw Materials Revolution, Joins Minnesota Pavilion #4507 at BIO 2026

Nu-Tek BioSciences joins the MN DEED Minnesota Pavilion at BIO, June 22-25 in San Diego, CA, offering biotech innovators a blueprint for scalable, animal-free manufacturing through its product portfolio and Variability Reduction Program.



MINNETONKA, Minn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global biotech community gathers for BIO International in June, Nu-Tek BioSciences is proud to announce its participation as part of the Minnesota Pavilion #4507, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MN DEED).

For the biotech innovators driving the next generation of cell and gene therapies, the path from discovery to commercialization is often blocked by raw material uncertainty. Nu-Tek BioSciences is uniquely positioned to remove obstacles for the industry. By providing 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and yeast extracts and producing all materials at their state-of-the-art facility, Nu-Tek enables developers to move away from high-risk, animal-derived ingredients without sacrificing the nutritional performance required for robust cell culture.

"Biotech innovation requires more than just a breakthrough molecule; it requires a predictable, scalable manufacturing platform," says Tom Yezzi, Nu-Tek BioSciences's CEO. "At BIO, we are highlighting how Nu-Tek supports innovators through every stage of growth by combining our secure, U.S.-based supply chain with deep collaborative consultations through our Variability Reduction Program, ensuring product consistency from benchtop to clinic."

Nu-Tek's presence at the Minnesota Pavilion underscores the company's commitment to the state's thriving life sciences hub. Central to their showcase is the Variability Reduction Program (VRP), where Nu-Tek's experts work directly with biotech teams to lock in Critical Material Attributes (CMAs). This partnership transforms complex raw materials into defined solutions, ensuring that as a company scales production, processing remains consistent.

Attendees are invited to visit the Nu-Tek team within the Minnesota Pavilion to discuss supply chain security and technical collaborations, or schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones

Director of Commercial Development

cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com

+1 (952) 936.3614

www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b076c8a8-2c93-47f1-94a7-bbf7451e8336

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85fea1af-1eb2-4834-a08c-c0e81bdc5ae7