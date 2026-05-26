Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H4CC | ISIN: US6294342000 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NU TEK INDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
165 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nu-Tek Biosciences, LLC: Nu-Tek BioSciences Fuels Animal-Free Raw Materials Revolution, Joins Minnesota Pavilion #4507 at BIO 2026

  • Nu-Tek BioSciences joins the MN DEED Minnesota Pavilion at BIO, June 22-25 in San Diego, CA, offering biotech innovators a blueprint for scalable, animal-free manufacturing through its product portfolio and Variability Reduction Program.

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global biotech community gathers for BIO International in June, Nu-Tek BioSciences is proud to announce its participation as part of the Minnesota Pavilion #4507, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (MN DEED).

For the biotech innovators driving the next generation of cell and gene therapies, the path from discovery to commercialization is often blocked by raw material uncertainty. Nu-Tek BioSciences is uniquely positioned to remove obstacles for the industry. By providing 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and yeast extracts and producing all materials at their state-of-the-art facility, Nu-Tek enables developers to move away from high-risk, animal-derived ingredients without sacrificing the nutritional performance required for robust cell culture.

"Biotech innovation requires more than just a breakthrough molecule; it requires a predictable, scalable manufacturing platform," says Tom Yezzi, Nu-Tek BioSciences's CEO. "At BIO, we are highlighting how Nu-Tek supports innovators through every stage of growth by combining our secure, U.S.-based supply chain with deep collaborative consultations through our Variability Reduction Program, ensuring product consistency from benchtop to clinic."

Nu-Tek's presence at the Minnesota Pavilion underscores the company's commitment to the state's thriving life sciences hub. Central to their showcase is the Variability Reduction Program (VRP), where Nu-Tek's experts work directly with biotech teams to lock in Critical Material Attributes (CMAs). This partnership transforms complex raw materials into defined solutions, ensuring that as a company scales production, processing remains consistent.

Attendees are invited to visit the Nu-Tek team within the Minnesota Pavilion to discuss supply chain security and technical collaborations, or schedule a one-on-one meeting.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences is the market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics. More product information is available at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Jones
Director of Commercial Development
cjones@nu-tekbioscience.com
+1 (952) 936.3614
www.nu-tekbiosciences.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b076c8a8-2c93-47f1-94a7-bbf7451e8336

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85fea1af-1eb2-4834-a08c-c0e81bdc5ae7


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.