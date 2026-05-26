Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 14:10 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Poppulo Acquires Sociabble to Power Its Employee Experience Platform for Communications and Business Leaders in the Era of Agentic Work

The acquisition accelerates Poppulo's digital engagement capabilities, strengthens frontline workforce reach, and expands AI-powered insight and automation across the Employee Experience lifecycle

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, the only Employee Experience Platform that transforms how leaders align, assure, and activate their people, today announced the acquisition of Sociabble, an employee engagement platform headquartered in Paris, France.

Most Internal Comms and HR teams are struggling with the pace of change, fragmented systems, governance concerns, and unclear business outcomes. As a result, AI is often layered onto disconnected processes without the insight or accountability needed to drive real impact. That matters because only 20% of employees are actively engaged, according to Gallup, while organizations are under increasing pressure to improve alignment, adoption, and performance.

Powered by Poppulo AI, the Poppulo Experience Platform helps organizations deliver more relevant, measurable, and governed employee communication. Sociabble adds an innovative social intranet, enhanced mobile and front-line support, as well as solutions for employee advocacy and recognition.

In total, for customers and prospects, this means more:

  • Control to deliver powerful communication and engagement across the complete digital employee experience from one AI-powered platform
  • Simplified work, insights and automation of internal communication workflows and experiences-powered by Poppulo AI-that delivers better business outcomes
  • Freedom to focus on creating the strategic, engaging experiences that meet every employee in moments that matter (from Front-Office to Front-Line) across their journey

"Organizations need clearer ways to connect communication to action," said Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo. "With Sociabble, we're delivering a unified platform that works with the rest of their work tech-so leaders can reach every employee, understand what resonates, and drive meaningful outcomes across the business." More specifically, for organizational leaders and their teams:

CIOs and COOs and their teams will be better able to efficiently govern tech sprawl:

  • Consolidate communications, intranet, and engagement into one governed platform
  • Strengthened operational support for frontline workers; with more efficient reach and impact

CCOs and CMOs and their teams will be better able to amplify impact and engagement:

  • Strengthen brand presence through authentic employee voices
  • Expand earned and owned media reach more efficiently through employee amplification

CHROs and their teams will be better able to connect experience and performance:

  • Unify culture, engagement, and communication across the employee lifecycle
  • Turn workforce insight into alignment, inclusion, and action

For Sociabble, joining Poppulo means an immediate extension of its multi-channel capabilities into digital signage, and the opportunity to combine both companies' AI expertise to accelerate innovation. As enterprises consolidate their work tech footprints, Sociabble expands Poppulo's open Experience Platform that integrates with the broader ecosystem-from IT infrastructure to meeting rooms to mobile devices- giving global enterprises a unified engagement layer.

"Together with Poppulo, we bring a unique value proposition to the employee experience market, with the ability to reach and engage more than 50 million employees worldwide" said Jean-Louis Bénard, CEO of Sociabble. "This scale gives us the strength to continue investing ambitiously in AI and innovation, two areas deeply rooted in the DNA of both companies."

Sociabble's capabilities-including intranet, frontline mobile application, employee advocacy, and rewards solutions-will integrate into Poppulo's platform. By bringing together these capabilities and comprehensive communications, engagement, and behavioral data in a single ecosystem, organizations will gain richer insights that power more personalized, relevant, and measurable employee experiences.

The combined platform strengthens Poppulo's AI capabilities today-helping communicators improve targeting, optimize content performance, and better understand employee engagement-while creating a foundation for future innovation through an expanding AI and partner ecosystem. Communications and business leaders will benefit from deeper intelligence and more actionable insights, while IT gains streamlined integration, reduced complexity, and enterprise-grade security and governance at scale.

About Poppulo

Poppulo is a global leader in AI-powered employee experience and enterprise digital signage, helping organizations connect with their workforce and customers through intelligent, real-time messaging across every channel. The first company in its category to deploy agentic AI-and the first to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's benchmark for secure, trustworthy AI-Poppulo has defined what it means to bring enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to communications.

Trusted by over 10,000 organizations, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100, Poppulo's solutions reach more than 50 million employees worldwide.Its digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally. By combining certified agentic AI with scalable communications technology, Poppulo helps enterprises boost employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.poppulo.com

Media Contact:
Tim Vaughan
tvaughan@poppulo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.