Poppulo Acquires Sociabble to Power Its Employee Experience Platform for Communications and Business Leaders in the Era of Agentic Work

The acquisition accelerates Poppulo's digital engagement capabilities, strengthens frontline workforce reach, and expands AI-powered insight and automation across the Employee Experience lifecycle

DENVER and CORK, Ireland, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poppulo, the only Employee Experience Platform that transforms how leaders align, assure, and activate their people, today announced the acquisition of Sociabble, an employee engagement platform headquartered in Paris, France.

Most Internal Comms and HR teams are struggling with the pace of change, fragmented systems, governance concerns, and unclear business outcomes. As a result, AI is often layered onto disconnected processes without the insight or accountability needed to drive real impact. That matters because only 20% of employees are actively engaged, according to Gallup, while organizations are under increasing pressure to improve alignment, adoption, and performance.

Powered by Poppulo AI, the Poppulo Experience Platform helps organizations deliver more relevant, measurable, and governed employee communication. Sociabble adds an innovative social intranet, enhanced mobile and front-line support, as well as solutions for employee advocacy and recognition.

In total, for customers and prospects, this means more:

Control to deliver powerful communication and engagement across the complete digital employee experience from one AI-powered platform



Simplified work, insights and automation of internal communication workflows and experiences-powered by Poppulo AI-that delivers better business outcomes



Freedom to focus on creating the strategic, engaging experiences that meet every employee in moments that matter (from Front-Office to Front-Line) across their journey



"Organizations need clearer ways to connect communication to action," said Ruth Fornell, CEO of Poppulo. "With Sociabble, we're delivering a unified platform that works with the rest of their work tech-so leaders can reach every employee, understand what resonates, and drive meaningful outcomes across the business." More specifically, for organizational leaders and their teams:

CIOs and COOs and their teams will be better able to efficiently govern tech sprawl:

Consolidate communications, intranet, and engagement into one governed platform

Strengthened operational support for frontline workers; with more efficient reach and impact

CCOs and CMOs and their teams will be better able to amplify impact and engagement:

Strengthen brand presence through authentic employee voices

Expand earned and owned media reach more efficiently through employee amplification

CHROs and their teams will be better able to connect experience and performance:

Unify culture, engagement, and communication across the employee lifecycle

Turn workforce insight into alignment, inclusion, and action

For Sociabble, joining Poppulo means an immediate extension of its multi-channel capabilities into digital signage, and the opportunity to combine both companies' AI expertise to accelerate innovation. As enterprises consolidate their work tech footprints, Sociabble expands Poppulo's open Experience Platform that integrates with the broader ecosystem-from IT infrastructure to meeting rooms to mobile devices- giving global enterprises a unified engagement layer.

"Together with Poppulo, we bring a unique value proposition to the employee experience market, with the ability to reach and engage more than 50 million employees worldwide" said Jean-Louis Bénard, CEO of Sociabble. "This scale gives us the strength to continue investing ambitiously in AI and innovation, two areas deeply rooted in the DNA of both companies."

Sociabble's capabilities-including intranet, frontline mobile application, employee advocacy, and rewards solutions-will integrate into Poppulo's platform. By bringing together these capabilities and comprehensive communications, engagement, and behavioral data in a single ecosystem, organizations will gain richer insights that power more personalized, relevant, and measurable employee experiences.

The combined platform strengthens Poppulo's AI capabilities today-helping communicators improve targeting, optimize content performance, and better understand employee engagement-while creating a foundation for future innovation through an expanding AI and partner ecosystem. Communications and business leaders will benefit from deeper intelligence and more actionable insights, while IT gains streamlined integration, reduced complexity, and enterprise-grade security and governance at scale.

About Poppulo

Poppulo is a global leader in AI-powered employee experience and enterprise digital signage, helping organizations connect with their workforce and customers through intelligent, real-time messaging across every channel. The first company in its category to deploy agentic AI-and the first to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the world's benchmark for secure, trustworthy AI-Poppulo has defined what it means to bring enterprise-grade artificial intelligence to communications.

Trusted by over 10,000 organizations, including more than 40 of the Fortune 100, Poppulo's solutions reach more than 50 million employees worldwide.Its digital signage network spans over 600,000 screens globally. By combining certified agentic AI with scalable communications technology, Poppulo helps enterprises boost employee engagement, enhance customer experience, and improve operational efficiency.

Learn more at www.poppulo.com

Media Contact:

Tim Vaughan

tvaughan@poppulo.com