AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., Elaborates On The Company's Reorganization To Strengthen Its Future

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC PINK:AGDY), Elaborates On The Company's Reorganization To Strengthen Its Future.

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC PINK:AGDY) - Investors have traditionally expressed interest in the company's strategic direction and focus. Originally established in 1961 as an agricultural enterprise engaged in farming development, equipment sales, and servicing, the company underwent a management-led reinvention. However, this transition was met with limited understanding and acceptance. The Company's core focus remained on agriculture, aiming to develop self-sustaining farming communities, while also diversifying into precious-metal mining to enhance asset value and generate investor returns. Leveraging the expertise of the company's geologically experienced mining engineer, several sites have been identified for claims indicating the presence of valuable precious metals, supporting this objective.

Following a recent comprehensive review, discussions have arisen concerning the company's leadership, including its directors, executives, and various operational aspects. These questions have historically been raised by CEO Joseph Amram and others, highlighting the necessity of addressing management structure, consulting teams, and capital framework to clarify the company's strategic scope and vision. Although the company's fundamental focus remains unchanged, efforts are underway to articulate its mission more transparently and comprehensively.

Chairman Joseph Amram has acknowledged the need for strategic adjustments to fortify key areas of the company, thereby alleviating investor concerns. Accordingly, AGRI-DYNAMICS is implementing amendments to its Articles of Incorporation, as well as revisions to its corporate and capital structures, which have long been in planning. "Updating our capital structure to mitigate concerns for potential investors, and to facilitate the integration of additional subsidiaries, has always been our goal," states Joseph Amram. "We are now positioned to enact these changes following legal review." He further notes, "Several initiatives are underway, including modifications to our Board of Directors and expansion of our management team, consultants, and industry advisors."

Furthermore, the company intends to address investor inquiries regarding the current outstanding and available shares, which have historically fostered uncertainty about potential dilution. This issue has persisted for many years and prompted Mr. Amram to develop a financial strategy aimed at significant share retirement to reduce the total outstanding shares. It is essential to emphasize that the company has consistently maintained, and will continue to uphold the guarantee that it will never execute a reverse split. "Our commitment is to serve our investors diligently, and we will never undertake actions that could harm shareholders or diminish their investments. Our objective remains to increase the value of our shares, not to diminish it," he affirms.

About AGRI-DYNAMICS INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC:AGDY)is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The Company is in the mineral, agricultural, and energy sectors. The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver, and EV battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa County, CA, near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt," and has produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold with a value of over 8,900,000,000 dollars at the price of $4,600 an ounce. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold-bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700-foot level, additional gold reserves still remain, as other past-producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3,000 feet.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Website https://www.Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

Precious Metals https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

News https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Financial Disclosures https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

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