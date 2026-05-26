DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (KLMG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 13:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 8.5542 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 865704 CODE: KLMG LN ISIN: LU1563455630 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563455630 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KLMG LN LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 428731 EQS News ID: 2333624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 07:41 ET (11:41 GMT)