Airia Launches Comprehensive Model Risk Management Solution Integrated with Microsoft Foundry

New governance framework enables enterprises to continuously validate and monitor autonomous AI systems across the Microsoft ecosystem

ATLANTA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the unified platform that gives enterprises control over every AI tool, model, and agent in their organization, today announced the availability of its Model Risk Management (MRM) solution integrated with Microsoft Foundry. The solution delivers continuous validation, automated compliance reporting, and governed improvement workflows for organizations deploying autonomous and auto-improving AI agents.

Enterprise AI has progressed beyond experimentation. Organizations report pervasive shadow AI, with employees deploying unsanctioned AI tools that create data privacy risks, compliance violations, and operational blind spots. Model Risk Management has become a critical governance requirement. Some regulations now mandate that organizations validate, monitor, and document everything flowing through an AI model.

The challenge intensifies with agentic AI systems that autonomously retrieve data, trigger workflows, and execute decisions. Auto-improving agents, systems that refine their own behavior through feedback loops and self-directed optimization, require governance that operates continuously rather than at fixed validation checkpoints.

"Every enterprise has AI running right now-tools they approved, tools they didn't, and tools they've never heard of," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Our MRM solution integrated with Microsoft Foundry gives CIOs and CISOs a single place to see, secure, and govern every AI model and agent running in their business, with the continuous validation that autonomous systems demand."

Solution Capabilities

The Airia MRM solution addresses these challenges through integration with Foundry:

Continuous Validation: Orchestrates Foundry's built-in evaluators for agent quality, safety, and NLP metrics within Airia's governance layer, with scheduled and event-driven evaluation runs against production traffic to ensure responsible use.

Behavioral Drift Detection: Ongoing evaluation frameworks identify when agents deviate from expected performance parameters, triggering re-validation and logging every iteration for audit purposes.

Microsoft Stack Integration: Airia's connectivity with Microsoft Copilot Studio agents, Foundry in Foundry models, Microsoft Defender for AI, and Microsoft Purview delivers unified governance visibility across Microsoft AI deployments.

Governed Improvement Workflows: Production evaluations surface prioritized recommendations to agent owners, with shadow traffic and canary deployment validation before changes reach production environments.

Regulatory Compliance Automation: Pre-mapped control frameworks for SR 11-7, EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, HIPAA, and SOC 2 with automated evidence collection, gap analysis, and reporting.

Unlike point solutions that address only security monitoring or compliance documentation, Airia's platform discovers shadow AI across the organization, secures agents with real-time guardrails, and empowers teams to build governed AI from day one. CIOs gain complete visibility and control regardless of the different platforms or models their teams use.

"Together with Airia, we are providing organizations a comprehensive control plane for Model Risk Management which supports responsible AI deployment, continuous validation, and regulatory alignment while integrating with Microsoft Foundry evaluations" said Anand Raman, GM Americas, AI GBB, Microsoft.

Availability

The Airia MRM solution is available now through the Microsoft Marketplace and Azure Commercial Marketplace for Microsoft customers.

About Airia

Founded in 2024, Airia delivers the industry's first unified enterprise AI security, orchestration, and governance platform, purpose-built to accelerate AI adoption. Airia guides the world's most innovative enterprises through their AI transformation journey by addressing the critical gap between rapid innovation and governance requirements-empowering teams to build and deploy AI agents fast while maintaining enterprise-grade control. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Harold

juliaharold@airia.com