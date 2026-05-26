Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), one of the world's leading providers of financial market technology and data powering global capital markets, announced today that ICE ETF Hub has received regulatory approval to expand operations in Europe and Australia for the receipt and transmission of orders in Exchange Traded Products (ETP). With these two additions, ICE ETF Hub can now operate in 33 countries and jurisdictions across North America, Europe and Asia.

"As ETF assets under management (AUM) have continued to grow globally, so too has the need for an automated infrastructure for the creation and redemption of ETP shares," said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. "These recent approvals further expand the reach of ICE's ETF Hub community, building on our ongoing mission to bring standardization and greater efficiency to ETF issuer workflows globally."

In Europe, ICE ETF Hub received regulatory approval to operate in the Netherlands and passport into 29 additional countries across Europe, including Ireland, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and France, among others. In Australia, ICE ETF Hub received an Australian Market License permitting the ETF Hub to be provided to Australian participants.

ICE ETF Hub is an open architecture platform designed to bring efficiencies to the ETP primary market workflow, simplifying the creation and redemption process across ETPs of numerous asset classes. The creation and redemption process is central for managing liquidity and aligning the ETP's trading price and Net Asset Value.

For more information about ICE ETF Hub and its global presence, please visit: https://www.theice.com/exchange-traded-funds/etf-hub.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the SEC on February 5, 2026.

Category: Fixed Income and Data Services

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526588940/en/

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