BestCrypt Data Shelter Enables Centrally Managed Access Control Based on Zero-Trust Principles

Jetico, developer of long-trusted data wiping and encryption solutions, today announced the extension of BestCrypt Data Shelter to include centrally managed enterprise data access control for sensitive files. The solution allows security teams to define and enforce policies governing which applications, processes and users can access protected files. This default-deny model aligns with zero-trust security principles.

"Organizations have made significant progress in encrypting data and securing the perimeter, but broad access inside trusted environments often remains uncontrolled," explains Jetico CEO Hannaleena Pojanluoma. "BestCrypt Data Shelter takes a different approach by restricting access by default and allowing only trusted applications and authorized users to interact with sensitive data."

Administrators can now create, distribute and update access control policies across endpoints from a centralized management console. Each policy specifies which trusted applications, processes and users can interact with designated files.

In practice, organizations can use BestCrypt Data Shelter to:

Reinforce existing encryption, authentication and perimeter security

Enforce granular access controls within trusted applications

Limit insider and process risk

Reduce ransomware risk

Support immutable backup strategies

BestCrypt Data Shelter also builds on Jetico's latest AI-powered BCWipe Search capabilities for data discovery and classification, allowing organizations to identify sensitive data across endpoints, classify files requiring additional protection and apply targeted access control policies through the same management interface.

Together with BestCrypt Volume Encryption and BCWipe, Jetico's solutions deliver an endpoint data protection framework that helps organizations discover, protect and securely erase sensitive data supporting compliance and audit readiness, even under the strictest regulations.

"At Jetico, we aim to provide organizations with a unified endpoint data protection strategy that maintains visibility, control and compliance throughout the data lifecycle," concludes Pojanluoma.

Jetico is currently inviting a limited group of organizations to evaluate BestCrypt Data Shelter through its enterprise pilot program, which is focused on proactive data access control against ransomware, unauthorized access and data leakage.

To learn more or apply for the free enterprise pilot, visit the BestCrypt Data Shelter pilot page: https://jetico.com/bestcrypt-data-shelter-pilot/

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for national security, compliance and personal privacy. Trusted for over 20 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery, including in response to classified data spills. BCWipe Total WipeOut, on the other hand, fully erases hard drive data for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories and various other enterprises, as well as a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered besides Otaniemi Science Park in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526903922/en/

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +1 202 742 2901

Phone (Europe): +358 50 339 6388