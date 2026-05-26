Hyland Strengthens its Product Leadership as Agentic AI Raises the Stakes for Regulated Industries

New vertical leadership accelerate Hyland's push to automate the high-stakes, high-friction work that regulated industries have never been able to touch

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a global leader in enterprise content management (ECM) and the pioneer of the content-powered agentic enterprise, today announced the expansion of its product leadership team with six vertical and cross-industry appointments. The move deepens Hyland's investment in the regulated, content-rich industries it has served for more than 30 years, as those industries accelerate their move toward intelligent, autonomous operations.

For three decades, Hyland has helped highly regulated organizations manage, govern, and operationalize their most critical content. As work evolves from static workflows to agentic operations, Hyland is reinforcing what has always differentiated it: purpose-built domain expertise designed for the regulatory, operational, and mission-critical demands of the industries it serves.

Hyland was recently recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Document Management. Hyland believes this recognition reflects the company's proven vertical expertise across highly regulated industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, and government, and its ability to deliver industry specific solutions designed to meet the complex regulatory and operational needs of these organizations.

"In highly regulated industries, AI success isn't about experimentation-it's about trust, compliance, and measurable outcomes," said Michael Campbell, chief product officer at Hyland. "Our expanded product leadership reflects our conviction that the future of the agentic enterprise will be built on industry-specific context, AI-native content foundations, and the operational rigor our customers depend on. That is where Hyland has always invested, and where we are investing next."

Built for Regulated, Content-Rich Industries

Industries like healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, and government run on documents, records, and content that must be accurate, secure, auditable, and available at the right moment. These environments demand more than generic platforms; they require solutions purpose built for complex regulations, industry workflows, and real-world outcomes.

Hyland's product leadership strategy reflects the realities of highly regulated, content-rich industries by prioritizing industry specific requirements aligned to regulatory, compliance, and operational mandates; domain driven applications designed around how work actually gets done; and AI-native, governed content foundations that enable safe, scalable agentic operations. As customers move toward autonomous and human in the loop work, Hyland continues to meet them where they are, delivering trusted content intelligence tailored to their industries, not abstract use cases.

Advancing Product Leadership with Deep Industry Expertise

To further strengthen this strategy, Hyland has expanded its product leadership bench with seasoned leaders who bring deep domain knowledge and customer driven execution experience:

Vinitha Ramnathan - Healthcare

Leading healthcare product strategy with a focus on clinical, revenue cycle, and patient experience solutions that balance innovation with compliance and care quality.





Leading healthcare product strategy with a focus on clinical, revenue cycle, and patient experience solutions that balance innovation with compliance and care quality. Robert Seres - Government

Driving public sector solutions designed for transparency, security, records governance, and citizen centric digital services at scale.





Driving public sector solutions designed for transparency, security, records governance, and citizen centric digital services at scale. Namit Saksena - Financial Services

Advancing financial services innovation across banking and capital markets with solutions built for risk management, compliance, and operational resilience.





Advancing financial services innovation across banking and capital markets with solutions built for risk management, compliance, and operational resilience. Kathy Hrach - Insurance

Guiding insurance product strategy focused on claims, policy, and underwriting transformation, combining automation with regulatory rigor.





Guiding insurance product strategy focused on claims, policy, and underwriting transformation, combining automation with regulatory rigor. Rebecca Whitworth - Education

Leading education industry product strategy with a focus on enabling institutions to modernize student, administrative, and information management processes while meeting evolving regulatory and operational demands.





Leading education industry product strategy with a focus on enabling institutions to modernize student, administrative, and information management processes while meeting evolving regulatory and operational demands. Megan Caraballo - Cross-Industry Solutions

Accelerating cross industry capabilities that extend Hyland's platform strengths across invoice processing, employee file management, and contracts management, enabling customers to scale innovation with consistency and confidence.

Together, this leadership team brings decades of experience working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers in the world's most demanding environments, ensuring Hyland's solutions evolve with purpose and impact.

Powering What's Next

As enterprises enter the agentic era-where AI systems act with greater autonomy and responsibility-Hyland is building on its three decades of regulated-industry expertise to help customers move faster, innovate safely, and unlock AI-driven value with confidence. This expanded product leadership marks the next step in Hyland's evolution: building on three decades of regulated industry expertise to help customers move faster, innovate safely, and unlock AI-driven value with confidence.

For more information on Hyland's platform and solutions, please visit Hyland.com.

About Gartner and the Magic Quadrant

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Document Management, Tim Nelms; Jed Cawthorne; Rachel O'Farrell; Marko Sillanpaa; Stephen Emmott, published April 28, 2026, IDGOO828488. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud , delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

jason.gerdon@hyland.com

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