Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - GFM Resources Limited (TSXV: GFM.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted, effective May 25, 2026, incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.405 (the "Options"), being the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 25, 2026. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.405 per Common Share for a period of ten (10) years from the date of grant, subject to Exchange approval.

About GFM Resources Limited

GFM Resources Limited is an emerging mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high-potential exploration properties in Mexico. Its shares are listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GFM.H.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or forward looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of the Private Placement. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Source: GFM Resources Limited