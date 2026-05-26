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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 14:48 Uhr
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Fortrade Reaches AI-Assisted Development as Fintech Sector Accelerates Adoption

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortrade has announced a significant shift in how its development teams operate, with some of its development processes now supported or accelerated by artificial intelligence tools. The change marks a meaningful transformation in how the company builds, tests, and iterates on its trading platforms and client-facing technology, reflecting a broader move across the fintech industry toward AI-driven development workflows.

Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade, described the shift as a defining moment for how modern fintech platforms are built: "AI is no longer a future concept in fintech. It is already reshaping how platforms are built and scaled. The question is no longer if companies should adopt it, but how fast they can adapt."

How AI is changing the way Fortrade builds

The integration of AI across Fortrade's development lifecycle has changed the day-to-day reality for its engineering and product teams. Workflows that previously required significant manual effort, including code generation, debugging, quality assurance, and testing cycles, are now supported by AI tools that handle routine tasks with greater speed and consistency. The result is a development environment where human expertise is applied to higher-value work, including product strategy, architecture decisions, and complex problem-solving that requires contextual judgment.

"At Fortrade, our development processes are now supported by AI. This has fundamentally changed how our teams operate, allowing us to move faster while maintaining high standards," Warburton said. He was clear that the shift is designed to enhance rather than replace the role of developers. "AI does not replace our developers. It amplifies them. The real value comes from combining human expertise with AI-driven efficiency."

The approach also reflects the responsibilities that come with operating in a regulated environment. "In a regulated industry like trading, adopting AI also comes with responsibility. We are focused on ensuring that innovation goes hand in hand with reliability and control," Warburton added. Fortrade's trading platforms remain the primary point where this development work reaches clients directly, across web, mobile, and desktop environments.

About Fortrade

Fortrade is an international provider of online CFD trading services, offering access to over 500 instruments including forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and metals through its proprietary Fortrader platform and MetaTrader 4. The company operates through multiple regulated entities worldwide, including the one authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Fortrade provides a Trading Academy covering webinars, courses, video tutorials, and market analysis resources. Client funds are held in accordance with regulatory requirements across all jurisdictions in which the company operates.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fortrade-reaches-ai-assisted-development-as-fintech-sector-accelerates-adoption-302781821.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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