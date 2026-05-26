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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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Huggg Limited: Huggg named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026

LONDON, May. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huggg has been named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026, published 23 May 2026. The Bristol-founded employee gifting platform, used by 2,000+ UK businesses, is built on recognising people. Turns out they practise what they preach.

Read the full story.

The award, powered by WorkL, is based on independent employee survey data - no self-reporting, no spin. Every single person in the organisation was surveyed. Find out what it's like to work at Huggg.

Key facts:

  • Award: Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2026, powered by WorkL
  • Category: Small
  • Survey coverage: 100% of Huggg employees surveyed
  • WorkL engagement drivers assessed: reward and recognition, information sharing, empowerment, job satisfaction, wellbeing, instilling pride
  • Huggg customers: 2,000+ UK businesses including Starbucks, Octopus Energy and GoCardless
  • Founded: 2015, Bristol, UK
  • Website:huggg.me

Paul Wickers, Founder and CEO at Huggg, said: "Our whole mission is to make recognition easy, because when it's hard it doesn't happen. We try to run Huggg the same way we built our platform. Alongside ultra-flexible remote working, a high-trust working environment and perks like a £1500 L&D allowance, everyone gets a budget to recognise their peers - so it's embedded in our culture. This result is a good reflection of that. And the bit that mattered most to me: every single person was surveyed, and so it was a true representation of how it feels to work at Huggg."

The Sunday Times Best Places to Work list is produced annually in partnership with WorkL. Winners are selected across small, medium, large and very large categories.

Founded in 2015, Huggg lets businesses send personalised gifts to employees and clients without needing addresses - recipients choose from 200+ brands. Huggg also operates a dedicated welfare payments platform for councils and charities across the UK.

To learn more about Huggg making the list, read the full story.

Notes to editors

About Huggg
Corporate gifting, minus the corporate - that's what Huggg is all about.

Huggg is a free UK employee gifting platform for businesses. Send a choice of gifts via link - no addresses, no admin, no apps. Recipients choose from 200+ brands, from big names to indie retailers, so there are no unwanted gifts. Used by 2,000+ companies including Starbucks, Octopus Energy and GoCardless. Also runs a welfare payments platform for councils and charities across the UK. Founded in Bristol.

huggg.me | Culture page | Sunday Times story

About the Sunday Times Best Places to Work, powered by WorkL Produced annually in partnership with WorkL. Assessed via independent employee surveys across six engagement drivers. The list was published on 23 May 2026.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987768/Huggg_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huggg-named-in-the-sunday-times-best-places-to-work-2026-302781840.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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