A.D. Banker: Advisory Firms with Strong Adviser Retention Have Something in Common: They Make Compliance Easy

A.D. Banker connects the dots between CE infrastructure, financial adviser retention, and challenges with confidence facing RIA firms right now

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Replacing a licensed financial adviser is expensive. Depending on salary and experience, the cost runs anywhere from 50% to 200% of their annual compensation, according to the Society for Human Resources Management. And that's before factoring in the business disruption that follows.

Most firm leaders understand adviser turnover costs. What's less visible is the role compliance infrastructure plays in retaining the advisers they took so long to hire, train, and grow. Research consistently links professional frustration and administrative burden to employee disengagement and turnover. Few things create that kind of friction faster than a compliance process that's unclear, fragmented, or harder than it needs to be.

The timing for attracting and keeping talent is critical for the industry, and the customers it serves. As outlined in their Financial Adviser Headcount Report, Cerulli Associates projects that 37.5% of all practicing financial advisers - roughly 109,000 people - plan to retire over the next decade. The firms that hold onto experienced talent through that transition will be in a very different position than the ones rebuilding from scratch.

"When a compliance process is working, advisers don't notice it and that's exactly the point. But when compliance management for RIAs is broken or firm leadership is breaking at the seams, everyone is taking notice," said Kimberly Flewelling, National Securities Expert at ADBanker.com. "When firms are chasing requirements, juggling multiple systems, or their advisers are showing up to the client meeting unsure whether their CE is filed correctly, that kind of anxiety wears people down. We're trying to help fix that part of the ecosystem."

IAR CE is now required in 24 U.S. jurisdictions. Firms managing distributed teams across multiple states need a way to track completions, verify credit status, and generate records aligned to their audit needs - without those tasks becoming a full-time job. Without that infrastructure, the compliance burden lands squarely on advisers. That's where the friction starts.

A.D. Banker's IAR CE platform centralizes everything: firm-level completion dashboards, automated NASAA-aligned reporting, and continuing education course content advisers actually want to finish for career advancement. When the platform is running, compliance leaders spend less time chasing people down. In turn, advisers get to feel like their firm has their back - which, according to every retention study worth reading, makes a real difference and may fill that gap of advisers transitioning into retirement.

For firms ready to connect their CE strategy to their talent strategy, contact Sales@ADBanker.com. Learn more at ADBanker.com.

NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.

About A.D. Banker

For over 46 years, students have turned to A.D. Banker & Company for the knowledge they need to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams and continue their insurance education. The high-quality learning design produces outstanding results, and our knowledgeable customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the roads to licensing and career advancement easier. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

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SOURCE: A.D. Banker

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/advisory-firms-with-strong-adviser-retention-have-something-in-common-they-make-complianc-1165821