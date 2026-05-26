Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media Announce Strategic Leadership Reorganization for Growth and Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media today announced a strategic leadership reorganization designed to align with the evolving media landscape and position both organizations for continued growth, operational excellence, and expanded opportunities across audio, digital, and multi-platform solutions.

As part of this evolution, Jeffery Liberman will lead strategic oversight across both Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media. Bringing decades of executive leadership and operational expertise in Spanish-language media, Liberman will focus on driving cross-platform revenue growth, strengthening business alignment, optimizing operations, and supporting long-term growth initiatives across both organizations.

Additionally, Jose Mateo has been promoted to President of Multi-Channel Sales, where he will oversee sales operations across Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media. In this expanded role, Mateo will lead integrated sales strategies designed to maximize opportunities across audio, digital, content, and emerging media channels while creating greater value for clients and partners.

At the same time, Alex Hernandez has transitioned into the role of EVP, Enterprise Sales and Digital Product. Hernandez will continue driving strategic revenue opportunities while leading the growth and deployment of the companies' expanding digital portfolio.

"This organizational evolution reflects where the media industry is headed and where we believe the greatest opportunities exist for growth," said Carlos Moncada, CEO of Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media. "By aligning leadership across our audio, digital, and enterprise capabilities, we are creating a more scalable and integrated structure that allows us to move faster, innovate more effectively, and continue delivering exceptional value to our audiences, clients, and partners."

Liberman added, "This is an exciting moment for both organizations. Nueva Network and North Atlantic Media have built strong foundations and strong positions in the marketplace. By aligning teams under a unified strategic vision, we are creating opportunities to accelerate innovation, strengthen partnerships, and continue expanding our reach."

This reorganization reinforces both organizations' commitment to meeting evolving consumer behaviors and advertiser needs through integrated media solutions that combine premium content, technology, and distribution at scale.

About Nueva Network

Nueva Network is the fastest-growing independent Hispanic media company, delivering integrated audio, digital, podcast, social, and experiential solutions for brands seeking to authentically connect with Latino audiences. Representing approximately 600 radio stations across the top 100 DMAs, Nueva Network reaches 97% of the U.S. Hispanic market through innovative, culturally relevant content and advertising solutions.

About North Atlantic Media

North Atlantic Media owns and operates leading Spanish-language radio stations serving audiences across Washington, D.C. and Boston, Massachusetts. Its portfolio includes La Pantera broadcasting on 100.7 FM, 101.7 FM, and 105.5 FM in Washington, D.C., as well as Que Onda 103.7 FM and 1490 AM and La Pantera 105.3 FM and 1570 AM in Boston. North Atlantic Media is dedicated to serving local communities through high-quality, innovative programming that informs, entertains, and connects Hispanic audiences.

Media Contact:

Jeffery Liberman

Email: jl@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-and-north-atlantic-media-announce-strategic-leadersh-1170341