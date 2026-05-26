Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Wildeboer Dellelce is proud to announce the launch of its Sports & Entertainment Articling Student Secondment Program, an innovative initiative that will provide Articling Students with immersive in-house experience at Canada's leading sports and entertainment organizations beginning in September 2026.

Through the program, the firm's Articling Students will have the opportunity to complete a four- to six-week secondment with one of several prominent organizations, including the Canadian Olympic Committee, Canada Basketball, Canada Soccer, Hockey Canada, Loft Entertainment and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Students will work directly within these organizations, gaining hands-on exposure to the legal, commercial and operational matters that shape the sports and entertainment industry.

The program is designed to deliver meaningful legal work, mentorship and practical training, offering students a uniquely rich professional development experience that complements their articling term at Wildeboer Dellelce. Participating organizations have responded enthusiastically to being part of the program, underscoring the value they see for their business.

"Our involvement with sports and entertainment organizations has long been a core part of our practice, and our reputation as a trusted legal advisor in this sector continues to grow," said Perry Dellelce, Managing Partner. "This one-of-a-kind student secondment program reflects our commitment to innovation in legal training while strengthening our relationships with some of the most recognized brands in Canadian sports and entertainment."

"This program gives our Articling Students an exceptional in-house experience while further cementing WD's position as a leader in the Canadian sports and entertainment sector," added Sanjeev Patel, Partner and Chair of the Student Committee. "It reinforces our commitment to developing talent through practical, forward-thinking opportunities."

The Sports & Entertainment Articling Student Secondment Program builds on Wildeboer Dellelce's longstanding work in the sector and reflects the firm's ongoing focus on experiential legal training, innovation and an entrepreneurial approach to client service.

To learn more about Wildeboer Dellelce's student program, visit wildlaw.ca/careers/student-program.

About Wildeboer Dellelce LLP

Based in Toronto, Wildeboer Dellelce LLP is one of Canada's premier corporate, securities and business transaction law firms, offering clients expertise in the areas of corporate finance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial matters, banking and financial services, investment funds, real estate and tax across all industries including sports, media, entertainment, natural resources and technology.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298778

Source: Wildeboer Dellelce LLP