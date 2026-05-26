San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - AI strategy and software development company Cheesecake Labs held its first AI Table in San Francisco last month, bringing together infrastructure builders, enterprise operators, investors, and academics to talk through what it actually takes to put AI to work inside an organization's core operations.

Inaugural AI Table hosted by Cheesecake Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/298736_bf6cf07c6421a989_001full.jpg

The main topics of discussion included:

the challenges that keep enterprise AI projects from reaching production

where companies are seeing better ROI from AI

new workflows and operating models enabled by AI

what it takes to scale from pilot to production

"The conversation we wanted, covering what breaks in production versus what is possible, does not happen in a room of people who all build the same thing. The infrastructure people need to hear what does not work in production. The operators need to understand what is possible," said Cheesecake Labs CEO Marcello Gracietti.

Gracietti added that the company's work with clients reflects the same view: "Putting AI to work inside an organization's core operations takes hands-on engineering, operational context, and a deep understanding of how businesses run. We work closely with business leaders and operators to find where AI creates the most leverage and then redesign workflows around it."

Breakout session at Cheesecake Labs' inaugural AI Table in San Francisco. | Source: Cheesecake Labs

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/298736_bf6cf07c6421a989_002full.jpg

The AI Table comes as the industry's attention has shifted from building models to deploying them, with some of the leading AI companies launching dedicated deployment offerings this year.

Cheesecake Labs plans to host additional AI Tables in the coming months. To learn more about Cheesecake Labs and its AI strategy and development services, visit https://cheesecakelabs.com.

About Cheesecake Labs

Cheesecake Labs is an AI and software development company founded in 2013, with offices in San Francisco, California and Florianopolis, Brazil. The firm's services include AI strategy and implementation, data engineering, blockchain development, product design, and scalable software engineering, with a focus on enterprise technology modernization. Cheesecake Labs has delivered more than 350 digital products for clients across healthcare, finance, education, government, and commercial sectors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298736

Source: DesignRush