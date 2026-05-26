Dublin, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Full-service digital agency ForeFront Web's redesigned website for Pacific Environment earned two 2026 Communicator Awards of Excellence in the General Non-Profit and Website Redesign categories.





Pacific Environment's redesigned website earned two 2026 Communicator Awards of Excellence in the General Non-Profit and Website Redesign categories.

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The awards recognize improvements in user experience, accessibility, and features that make it easier for visitors to donate, sign up, and participate in campaigns.

ForeFront Web launched the redesigned website earlier this year with clearer navigation, a simpler homepage, and stronger paths to donate and take action.

The homepage was reorganized to help funders, partners, and supporters understand Pacific Environment's mission and program areas more quickly.

Likewise, the navigation structure was restructured around how visitors search for information. This included pages like:

About Us

Our Work

Our Approaches

Stories

Get Involved

The redesign also added more visibility for campaigns, advocacy initiatives, and impact-focused content blocks, connecting Pacific Environment's environmental work with the communities and regions it supports across the Pacific Rim.

ForeFront Web built flexible, story-driven templates that highlight campaigns, partners, and impact, giving visitors more ways to explore articles, reports, and updates. The site also integrated EveryAction to simplify petitions, email campaigns, donations, and supporter sign-ups.

To support engagement, ForeFront Web implemented consistent calls to action across navigation menus, homepage sections, and content templates. The build prioritized accessibility, mobile responsiveness, privacy-forward patterns, and performance to support Pacific Environment's multilingual audience across devices and build trust with both new and returning visitors.

"Nonprofit websites have to do two jobs at once. They need to explain complex work quickly and still make it easy for people to act. This project focused on both without letting one compete with the other," said Scott Kasun, founder of ForeFront Web.

Explore how ForeFront Web builds websites focused on usability, accessibility, and performance here.

About ForeFront Web:

Founded in 2001, Forefront Web is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital agency known for delivering creative, results-focused strategies that help businesses thrive online. Their team of web designers, SEO specialists, and digital marketers works closely with clients to craft custom solutions that meet unique business goals. Forefront Web takes pride in its no-nonsense approach, prioritizing clear communication, transparency, and measurable results.

About Pacific Environment:

Pacific Environment works across local and global networks to address urgent environmental challenges through policy advocacy, community partnership, and coordinated action. The organization focuses on improving climate outcomes, reducing pollution, and protecting biodiversity.

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Source: DesignRush