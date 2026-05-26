Formerly Courseau, CreateUpon is an AI-native course authoring tool that aims to bridge the gap between speed, control, and learning impact.

CreateUpon, a leading AI-native course authoring solution, today officially announced its rebranding from Courseau. The new brand marks a major evolution for the Berlin-born software provider, whose founding mission was to help learning leaders, subject matter experts, and creators transform unstructured internal knowledge into high-impact courses in minutes.

Now headquartered in Dublin, the rebrand is the latest milestone in a period of rapid growth for the team, following their acquisition by LearnUpon in November 2025. Since then, the vision has expanded significantly-moving beyond just accelerating course creation to building a foundational infrastructure that scales expertise further and faster than ever.

"Courseau was the right name for what we started building. CreateUpon is the right name for what we've become," said Ro Ren, Co-Founder at CreateUpon. "We've moved beyond just making AI more powerful, to ensuring the technology also fades seamlessly into the background-so expertise shines through, not the tooling."

Unlike generic AI tools, CreateUpon is built specifically for learning design. It allows users to transform existing videos, webinars, SOPs, and PDFs into structured learning experiences rooted in pedagogical science. With the option to anchor the AI exclusively to a creator's own materials, the tool ensures the final output maintains structural integrity and human voice, bypassing the generic data common in all-purpose AI platforms.

"When we brought Courseau into the LearnUpon family we saw a massive opportunity to redefine how organizations share knowledge," said Brendan Noud, CEO of LearnUpon. "The evolution into CreateUpon is the realization of that vision. It gives creators a powerful, intuitive standalone environment to quickly turn raw internal expertise into high-impact learning, matching the agility that modern businesses now demand."

As part of the transition, existing Courseau users will experience no disruption. All existing courses, user data, and links remain intact with automatic redirects seamlessly guiding creators into the new CreateUpon brand experience.

"CreateUpon has transformed how Fluent Motion delivers training-improving efficiency, expanding our reach, and driving stronger profitability. Our customers consistently praise the quality of the training and appreciate the continual enhancements to our courses, helping us deliver even greater value at scale, and we're excited about what this next chapter unlocks for how we build learning at Fluent Motion," Jennifer Pereira, President and CEO of Fluent Motion, a Toronto-based consultancy that specializes in workplace health, safety, and training.

The unveiling of CreateUpon marks the first step in a broader product roadmap focused on giving creators total flexibility-whether they lean into a more autonomous workflow or a highly controlled, hands-on architectural approach.

To learn more, visit https://createupon.ai.

About CreateUpon

CreateUpon is the industry-renowned AI-native course authoring tool built to help both individual creators and entire organizations scale their expertise. By combining advanced AI infrastructure with a deep respect for pedagogical integrity, CreateUpon makes it easy to turn existing materials into high-impact learning experiences that drive performance and engagement, without sacrificing human voice or control.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526814155/en/

Contacts:

Emily McCormack

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com