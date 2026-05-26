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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lexogen Featured in Labiotech's Beyond Biotech Podcast on AI-Driven Drug Discovery

VIENNA, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new episode of Beyond Biotech podcast, produced by Labiotech, is now live, featuring Dr. Stéphane Barges, CEO of Lexogen, alongside Dr. Quin Wills, Founder and CEO of Ochre Bio.

In this episode, Lexogen's CEO shares his perspective on the growing role of RNA sequencing and transcriptomics in enabling AI-driven drug discovery. The discussion highlights how high-quality, dedicated data built with AI training in mind is becoming essential to improve relevant target identification, reduce failure rates, and support a shift from animal toward human research models.

"To truly support AI, datasets must be designed with precision, consistency, and the scientific question in mind."
- Dr. Stéphane Barges

Together with Ochre Bio, the conversation explores how large-scale human data generation and advanced analytics are transforming the way new therapies are discovered and why specialized partners like Lexogen play a critical role in delivering the data foundation for these innovations.

The episode is now available on all major streaming platforms. You can find it following this link.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a biotechnology company specialized in RNA sequencing, which engineers, produces, and delivers innovative solutions for studying genes and how they are expressed (transcriptomics). Lexogen's robust products and services empower both advanced research and diagnostic applications, providing comprehensive, high-quality solutions that ensure accuracy, consistency, and reliability from discovery through routine testing.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:
Amra Dedic
Brand and Event Manager
Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045
Email: marketing@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexogen-featured-in-labiotechs-beyond-biotech-podcast-on-ai-driven-drug-discovery-302777513.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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