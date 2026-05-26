Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
253 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Wafra Wins Across Three Categories at the 2026 Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards

Awarded Best Islamic Fund of the Year - Absolute Return, Best Islamic Fund of the Year - Risk-Adjusted Return, and Best Sukuk Fund

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wafra Inc. (Wafra), a $30 billion New York City-based global alternative asset manager, announced that its Global Sukuk Team has been recognized at the 2026 Digital Banker's Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards, receiving Best Islamic Fund of the Year - Absolute Return, Best Islamic Fund of the Year - Risk Adjusted Return, and Best Sukuk Fund. The awards honor and celebrate outstanding Islamic financial institutions and their contribution to the global banking landscape.

Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy, led by Ron Solenske and Elias Scheker Da Silva, who bring over four decades of combined fixed income experience, is part of the firm's broader Portfolio Solutions platform, which addresses the bespoke needs of global institutional partners. Within this platform, Wafra's Global Sukuk Strategy utilizes a disciplined, data-driven investment approach to target consistent, risk-adjusted performance. Recognition across three award categories highlights the depth of the platform, with judges citing the firm's "highly innovative" approach and "well-executed" solutions.

"These awards reflect the sophistication of Wafra's investment approach in serving investors seeking Shari'ah-compliant solutions," said Ron Solenske, Director and Head of Fixed Income at Wafra. "We are pleased to have been recognized across multiple categories, underscoring the team's hard work, innovation, and consistent performance."

Winners of the Global Islamic Finance Innovation Awards are selected by a panel of judges and advisors following a rigorous evaluation process and were announced at a ceremony on May 21, 2026.

About Wafra
Wafra is a global alternative investment manager with approximately $30 billion of assets under management across a range of alternative assets, including strategic partnerships, real assets & infrastructure, and real estate. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on long-term partnerships, Wafra aligns and partners with high quality asset owners, companies, and management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra has additional offices in London and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.

Award Disclosure
The accolades noted herein were independently determined and awarded by The Digital Banker ("Digital Banker") and represent the opinions of the publisher and not those of Wafra. There can be no assurance that other publishers or market participants would reach the same conclusion.

For Best Islamic Fund of the Year, five institutions were assessed in the Absolute Return category and four in the Risk Adjusted Return category. For the Best Sukuk Fund, eight institutions were assessed.

Institutions were assessed based on quantitative and qualitative factors including product innovation, customer experience, financial performance and corporate strategy. Wafra has paid fees to Digital Banker for use of trademark and a speaking spot at the awards gala.

Media Contacts
Prosek Partners
Pro-wafra@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453848/Wafra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wafra-wins-across-three-categories-at-the-2026-global-islamic-finance-innovation-awards-302781330.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.