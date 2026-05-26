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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 15:06 Uhr
278 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Brain Navi Biotechnology: Beyond the Millimeter: NaoTrac Redefines Precision Standards via Intelligent Surgical Navigation

ZHUBEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision and minimally invasive are more than technical goals-they are a pledge to uphold patient dignity. In the high-stakes realm of neurosurgery, where the brain's complexity leaves only a millimeter of room for error, the demand for perfection is redefining the future of medical innovation.

Tracing the history of neurosurgery, traditional stereotactic surgery opened the door to precision treatment, yet it posed a tough mission for both surgeons and patients. Historically, physicians had to secure heavy head frames directly into the patient's skull to establish a reference point-a process that was physically taxing for patients and forced surgeons to rely on years of experience to manually adjust parameters. Even for the most seasoned experts, anatomical variations meant hours spent on imaging alignment, while prolonged anesthesia increased surgical risks.

To break through these traditional limitations, neurosurgical navigational robot, NaoTrac, was developed by Brain Navi Biotechnology. The core value of this technology is to transform the robot into the surgeon's most reliable assistant. Utilizing cutting-edge machine vision and 3D positioning, NaoTrac detects more than 300,000 facial checkpoints without inserting any bone fiducials. Through non-contact automated scanning, the system swiftly navigates the brain to locate lesions while steering clear of critical nerves and blood vessels.

Its "semi-autonomous" collaborative model embodies a key design concept: the machine ensures ultimate stability and precision, while the surgeon retains final professional judgment. The robotic arm operates with flexible angles, eliminating minute human tremors and allowing surgeons to navigate narrow operative fields with ease.

The Triple Revolution: How NaoTrac Transforms Clinical Outcomes

According to recent clinical data, NaoTrac-assisted surgery is spearheading three revolutionary shifts in neurosurgery:

  • The Power of Ultra-Minimally Invasive Protection: While traditional procedures require larger incisions, NaoTrac completes surgeries through a tiny, 1-centimeter keyhole-roughly the size of a fingernail. Its precision surpasses the standard minimally invasive benchmark of 1.7 mm.
  • Efficiency as a Lifesaving Factor: In the critical "Patient Registration" phase, where traditional navigation often stalls, NaoTrac reduces the time from a standard 49.1 minutes to 2.4 minutes. This drastic reduction in anesthesia and operative time directly translates into enhanced patient safety.
  • Stability and the Learning Curve: Traditional techniques rely on years of apprenticeship. NaoTrac's automation offloads complex calculations to the machine, significantly flattening the learning curve for younger surgeons. In highly repetitive and precise procedures-such as SEEG (for epilepsy) or DBS (for Parkinson's)-the robotic arm ensures that every electrode implantation path remains perfectly consistent.

Driven by the vision of "Make Surgery Precise, Make Life Bright," Brain Navi Biotechnology's CEO Dr. Jerry Chieh Hsiao Chen has spent ten years bridging the gap between biomedical engineering and clinical needs. The result is NaoTrac-a solution born from the frontline of neurosurgery.

Safety is our non-negotiable priority. With a global footprint spanning TFDA, CE, FDA, and CDSCO approvals, NaoTrac stands as a testament to world-class quality. Every system is built under the stringent requirements of ISO 13485, ensuring that our commitment to excellence is felt in every operating room worldwide.

Brain Navi Biotechnology's vision transcends borders. By introducing NaoTrac to the world, we are fusing clinical precision with human compassion-transforming Taiwanese ingenuity into a global force for health, safeguarding every glimmer of hope and contributing to the health and well-being of humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2987519/Prof__Dr__med__Ehab_Shiban___NaoTrac.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-the-millimeter-naotrac-redefines-precision-standards-via-intelligent-surgical-navigation-302781559.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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