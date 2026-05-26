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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 15:10 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Kailas FUGA launches High Grip DU MONSTER Trail Shoe

Proprietary IP and Vibram partnership creates extreme terrain design

FUGA DU Monster

GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA has launched FUGA DU MONSTER, a new enhanced-grip, high-performance trail shoe designed for steep, technical terrain. Part of its technical DU trail shoe series, this latest addition combines FUGA's existing IP technology in collaboration with Vibram, its Global Strategic Partner. The DU Monster is the result of joint research and development to create proprietary design and outsole rubber compounds that perform in extreme terrain and adverse weather conditions.

Continuing the exceptional grip performance of the DU series, the DU MONSTER is engineered to tackle the typical technical terrain of a trail including uphill, deep mud, steep descents, gravel tracks and grassy trails. The design includes optimised TPU foaming and an extra-stable heel support to deliver control when the trail becomes most demanding.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN explained, "We wanted to create a shoe that gives runners complete confidence when conditions become steep, wet and unpredictable. We have applied 13 years of research, testing and optimisation to produce a unique design that carries runners quickly and safely across the toughest trail. Every element of the DU MONSTER has been engineered to improve grip and stability."

The shoe weighs 315g (EU42) with a 5mm drop and an aggressive 5/7mm lug configuration for superior traction. FUGA's IP technologies include the AWS locking system and Anti-Toe Impact designs which prevent black-toe injuries The DU MONSTER joins DU2 and DU Speed as part of the brand's dedicated range engineered for steep climbs, descents and unpredictable weather conditions.

Kailas FUGA shoes have become performance favourites among ultra-distance runners and in 2025 were worn by elite-level racers on podiums over 500 times.

The DU Monster will be available in Italy, Spain and France starting from June 2026.

About Kailas FUGA
Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail. www.kailasfuga.com

Contact: pippaebel@kailas.com.cn

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe5c80e8-d2eb-41b4-b594-b88bf94415a4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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