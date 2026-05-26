Waystone ETF ICAV - Payment of Dividends

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

Waystone ETF ICAV

(the "ICAV")

WRITTEN RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN LIEU OF A MEETING OF THE DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV, we the undersigned, being all the directors for the time being entitled to receive notice of and attend meeting of the ICAV, HEREBY RESOLVE in accordance with Article 31 of the Instrument of Incorporation that the following resolutions be passed by way of written resolution:

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

It is the current intention of the Directors to declare dividends in respect of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS which may be paid out of the net income of the relevant Fund/share class (i.e. income less accrued expenses of the ICAV) (whether in the form of dividends, interest or otherwise) and net realised and unrealised gains (i.e. realised and unrealised gains net of all realised and unrealised losses), subject to certain adjustments and, in accordance with the Central Bank Rules, partially or fully out of the capital of the relevant Fund/share class.

The Board of Directors have determined that the following dividend payment(s) for the distributing share classes of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS will be as follows:

Share Class Record-Date Ex-Date Pay-Date Dividends per share USD DIST UCITS ETF 02 June 2026 01 June 2026 08 June 2026 0.12089 USD

Following due and careful consideration, IT WAS RESOLVEDto approve the payment of the aforementioned dividend.

Dated this 26 th day of May 2026

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Director

Signed for an on behalf of

Waystone ETF ICAV





Registered Office: 35 Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, Ireland

Directors: Ms Claire Cawley, Mr Feargal Dempsey, Mr Barry Harrington

Registered in Ireland as an open-ended umbrella type Irish Collective Asset Management Vehicle with limited liability and segregated liability between Sub-Funds under institution code C432491. Regulated by the Central Bank.