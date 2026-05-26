Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - eResearch Corp. has updated its research coverage on Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48). Chris Thompson, eResearch's President and Director of Equity Research, released a 22-page Update Report titled "TTGI's FQ2/2026 Delivers: First Combined Platform Quarter in Line, Focus Shifts to Integration and Cost Optimization."

The report covers TTGI's FQ2/2026 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue of $6.44 million came in line with eResearch's estimate of $6.40 million, reflecting the first full quarter consolidating the recently acquired Insentra alongside TNSI and Claratti.

Insentra, acquired effective January 1, 2026, added advisory, professional, and managed IT services across Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and contributed to the majority of FQ2/2026's revenue gain.

Management reaffirmed revenue guidance of $28 million to $32 million for the 12 months beginning March 1, 2026, with quarterly guidance of $7.0 million to $7.5 million in FQ3/2026 and $8.0 million to $8.5 million in FQ4/2026.

Post-quarter, Insentra secured two six-figure U.S. enterprise engagements in energy services and advanced manufacturing, both structured as multi-phase programs with recurring revenue potential.

Management has also initiated a cost optimization program targeting $1.2 million to $2.4 million in annualized SG&A reductions.

The 22-page report can be accessed for free through eResearch's website: www.eresearch.com.

About eResearch Corp.

eResearch is a respected source for institutional-quality equity research, focused on small- and mid-cap companies. Since 2000, eResearch has worked with public companies that have near-term catalysts. Reports are distributed through eResearch's network, including its website, newsletter, third-party financial platforms, and social media channels.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained eResearch under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this release, including Management's guidance and eResearch's estimates, constitutes forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of risks and disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298857

Source: eResearch Corp