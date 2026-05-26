Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery announced that the practice's founder, Dr. Paul Daraei, has been featured in Modern Luxury magazine as part of the publication's recent editorial coverage focused on advancements in facial rejuvenation and modern facelift procedures.

The article, titled "The New Era of the Facelift," highlights the continued evolution of facial plastic surgery as patient demand shifts toward more subtle and individualized rejuvenation procedures. According to the publication, modern facelift techniques are increasingly designed to enhance facial balance and deliver refreshed results while maintaining natural expression and facial character.

The Modern Luxury feature also highlights growing interest in advanced surgical approaches centered on anatomical precision and long-term facial harmony rather than overly dramatic changes. Among the techniques referenced in the feature are deep plane facelift procedures offered at Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery, which address underlying facial structures instead of relying solely on skin tightening. These approaches have gained wider recognition within facial plastic surgery for supporting more natural contours, facial movement, and longer-lasting rejuvenation results.

Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery serves patients throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area and focuses exclusively on facial plastic and reconstructive procedures. The practice is led by Dr. Paul Daraei, who completed medical training at Emory University School of Medicine. Ongoing involvement in organizations such as the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology, reflects the doctor's and the practice's continued engagement in the field of facial plastic surgery.

The practice stated that the feature in Modern Luxury magazine reflects the broader industry recognition of evolving facial rejuvenation techniques and noted that Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery will continue to emphasize individualized treatment planning and advanced surgical approaches as patient interest in natural-looking facial rejuvenation grows.

To learn more about modern facial rejuvenation techniques, visit drpauldaraei.com/contact-us.

About Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery:

Daraei Facial Plastic Surgery is a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice serving patients in Alpharetta and the greater Atlanta area. The practice focuses exclusively on facial procedures, including facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, and facial rejuvenation treatments.

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Source: GetFeatured